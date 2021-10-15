




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Sotto, 36ers to test mettle in NBL preseason tourney in Tasmania
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 10:17am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sotto, 36ers to test mettle in NBL preseason tourney in Tasmania
Kai Sotto
Kelly Barnes  /  GETTY IMAGES
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is expected to see action for the first time with the Adelaide 36ers in the upcoming NBL Blitz set in Tasmania beginning November 14.



A set of preseason games in preparation for the 2021-22 NBL season set to unfurl by December, Sotto and the 36ers will be joined by the Tasmania JackJumpers, Brisbane Bullets, the New Zealand Breakers, the Perth Wildcats and the Cairns Taipans.












Other NBL squads, Melbourne United, Illawarra Hawks, Sydney Kings and the South East Melbourne Phoenix, will be in Victoria and New South Wales for their preseason games.



While the tiff in Tasmania will just be a warm up to the NBL season, Sotto and the 36ers stand to win a trophy — the Loggins-Bruton Cup — should they rule the competition.



The most outstanding player of the preseason tourney will also be awarded the Ray Borner Medal.



Apart from a win-loss record, teams will also be given points for every competition they play.



All games are worth a maximum of seven points where three points are awarded to the winning team, while an additional point is awarded to each side that wins each quarter.



Sotto and the 36ers full schedule in Tasmania will be announced soon.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KAI SOTTO
                                                      NBL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 For Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia and Thailand share Russia&rsquo;s fate in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia and Thailand share Russia’s fate in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Indonesia and Thailand will not be allowed to carry their respective flags in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games next year for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Truth behind Big J’s health
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Rumors are circulating about PBA “Living Legend” former Sen. Robert Jaworski’s health and we hope this will set the record straight on his condition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Appeal for varsity players
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There is an existing rule in the UAAP that while the basketball season is ongoing, no player may be listed in the final roster of eligible candidates for the PBA draft.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SBP assigned WC qualifiers hosting chores
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas will play the first two windows of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers on home ground.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Indonesia, Thai flags in Hanoi Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Indonesia, Thai flags in Hanoi Games


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Indonesia and Thailand will not be allowed to carry their respective flags in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games next year for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Olsim relishes second chance at ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olsim relishes second chance at ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Set to unfurl in Singapore on November 12, Team Lakay's Olsim will face Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia for the right to replace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lito Adiwang barges into ONE Athlete Rankings ahead of Jared Brooks clash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lito Adiwang barges into ONE Athlete Rankings ahead of Jared Brooks clash


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Adiwang (13-3) entered the strawweight rankings at 5th where his stablemate Joshua Pacio stands atop as the reigning and defending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing&rsquo;s impossible, says Maliksi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing’s impossible, says Maliksi


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco survived its first do-or-die test in Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinal series against Magnolia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Last dance or last chance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Last dance or last chance


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
TNT sets out to pull off something that’s not been done in its PBA Philippine Cup semifinal showdown with San Miguel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos-Parks showdown set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos-Parks showdown set


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dwight Ramos has joined Toyama’s training camp after completing his mandatory quarantine, clearing the way for his anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with