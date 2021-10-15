Sotto, 36ers to test mettle in NBL preseason tourney in Tasmania

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is expected to see action for the first time with the Adelaide 36ers in the upcoming NBL Blitz set in Tasmania beginning November 14.

A set of preseason games in preparation for the 2021-22 NBL season set to unfurl by December, Sotto and the 36ers will be joined by the Tasmania JackJumpers, Brisbane Bullets, the New Zealand Breakers, the Perth Wildcats and the Cairns Taipans.

Other NBL squads, Melbourne United, Illawarra Hawks, Sydney Kings and the South East Melbourne Phoenix, will be in Victoria and New South Wales for their preseason games.

While the tiff in Tasmania will just be a warm up to the NBL season, Sotto and the 36ers stand to win a trophy — the Loggins-Bruton Cup — should they rule the competition.

The most outstanding player of the preseason tourney will also be awarded the Ray Borner Medal.

Apart from a win-loss record, teams will also be given points for every competition they play.

All games are worth a maximum of seven points where three points are awarded to the winning team, while an additional point is awarded to each side that wins each quarter.

Sotto and the 36ers full schedule in Tasmania will be announced soon.