Lito Adiwang barges into ONE Athlete Rankings ahead of Jared Brooks clash

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang has made it into the ONE Athlete Rankings in the strawweight division for the first time, weeks before his clash against top strawweight contender Jared Brooks.

Adiwang (13-3) entered the strawweight rankings at 5th where his stablemate Joshua Pacio stands atop as the reigning and defending champion.

The 28-year-old made his ONE Championship debut back in October 2019 where he made quick work of Senzo Ikeda after winning a contract with the Singapore promotion through the ONE Warrior Series.

Since then, he has won all but one of his five bouts in ONE Championship.

The loss being a controversial one against Hiroba Minowa, who is ranked third in the strawweight rankings in October 2020.

Minowa was seen tapping out on a submission attempt by Adiwang in the replay of the fight, but it was not seen by Adiwang or the referee during the fight.

Minowa ended up winning the fight via split decision.

Most recently, Adiwang ended up victorious against China's Hexi Getu in "ONE: Revolution" last September where he took a unanimous decision win.

Up next for the explosive strawweight contender is Brooks (16-2, 1 NC) who makes his debut with ONE Championship.

Brooks and Adiwang have already taken jabs at each other, albeit verbal, as their clash looms.

The pair was supposed to lock horns earlier this year, but it was stymied after Adiwang caught COVID-19.

Adiwang's bout against Brooks will be the main event in "ONE: NextGen III" on November 26.

It will be Adiwang's first appearance in a main event fight in ONE Championship.