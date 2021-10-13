Caloocan battles Singapore squad in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Caloocan LoadManna Knights seems to have righted their ship in this second round of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup.

The LoadManna Knights were considered a title contender in the first two conferences of the inaugural PCAP season. But this third conference, they have struggled, losing even to lesser foes.

In this second round, at 3-1, they have found some traction. But that will be put to test today when they take on the surprise Southern Division leaders SinQGApore and the Philippine Paralympic Team one after the other in the Wednesday double-header.

Both guest squads are undefeated at 4-0.

In the SinQGApore team who the LoadManna Knights battle in the front end of the double header, Caloocan will find a foe in a familiar face in IM Jimmy Liew, who was their import in the Wesley So Cup.

Liew will not only be the familiar face. GM Kevin Goh was the import of the Pasig King Pirates also in the aforementioned conference.

The rest of the Singaporean team includes Nima Javabakht, Gong Qianyun, Lee Qing Aun, Ethan Poh and Teo Hong Ming.

In the nightcap, IM Paulo Bersamina and IM Jem Garcia and company battle the Philippine Paralympic Team face off with a talented and titled Paralympic team that features FM Sander Severino, NM Arman Subaste, WNM Jerlyn San Diego, NM Rodolfo Sarmiento, FM Roel Abelgas, NM Henry Lopez and NM Menandro Redor.

The proud LoadManna Knights, rough patch aside, are no slouches. Aside from Bersamina and Garcia, they have WNM Arvie Lozano, FM Nelson Villanueva, IM Barlo Nadera, Juancho Caunte and Paul Sanchez.

After Caloocan, Singapore also takes on Isabela while the Philippine Paralympic squad locks horns with the Rizal Batch Towers.

Isabela is led by IM Angelo Young and NM Gerardo Cabellon while Rizal counts among their big guns IM Joel Pimentel and NM Noel dela Cruz.

The PCAP matches can be viewed in the league’s Facebook pages or their individual team FB pages.