Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – A few days after Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL) suspended Blacklist International's Kiel “OHEB” Soriano for unprofessional conduct, the league has now issued penalties anew to Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS after a controversial match that indicated both teams not playing their best.

Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS were the last team to face each other during MPL's regular season. The match went on to a deciding Game Three where Nexplay EVOS emerged victorious. But fans were quick to point out that the first two games did not showcase the team's true capabilities in Mobile Legends and seemed that the round was more of a “show match” instead of a competitive game.

After a thorough investigation by the MPL PH Operating Committee with the help from officials from both teams, MPL has released a statement saying both teams violated rules under its Code of Conduct: 12.1.1.2 Competitive Integrity and 12.1.5 Professional Manner.

As such, both teams were fined $3,000 while players who took part in the match will lose eligibility to the league's individual awards.

Additionally, Nexplay EVOS' player Dogie violated Rule 12.2.1, which concerns “making a prohibited pose”. He was slapped with a $500 fine and a suspension in the next two matches of Nexplay EVOS.

Once again, MPL PH has hit a roadblock in building a more professional community among its players. After the suspension of Smart Omega's Duane “Kelra” Pillas for Sexual Harassment as well as Discrimination and Denigration before the tournament even started to Blacklist International's Kiel “OHEB” Soriano for making a prohibited pose last Saturday, this recent violation of MPL PH's rulebook has dampened the league's professional image, so much so that MPL PH even said in their statement that the actions of both teams resulted in "a bad influence between the community" and "hurting the league" as a whole.

As MPL PH moves to the playoffs stage, the league hopes to change these recurring instances. "We will continuously strive towards becoming one of, if not the best, MOBA esports leagues and we will not let these incidents dampen the joy of competing," they said in their statement.

MPL PH Season Eight Playoffs will begin on October 21.