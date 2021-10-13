Lee says itâ€™s time to strike

Lee says it’s time to strike

MANILA, Philippines — Magnolia guard Paul Lee isn’t leaving anything to chance and with the Hotshots a win away from ending the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven series against Meralco, he’s going all out to finish off the Bolts in Game 5 in Bacolor today.

“Sabi ni coach Chito (Victolero), huwag namin sayangin ang opportunity,” said Lee. “The hardest thing is to close out a series kaya dapat ready kami to match Meralco’s intensity at energy, show our will to win and play our hardest. Matagal-tagal na rin kaming ‘di naka-go deep sa playoffs so ito na ang pagkakataon.”

Magnolia failed to advance to the semis in the last three conferences after finishing second in the 2019 Philippine Cup. The Hotshots’ last championship came in the 2017-18 Governors Cup. “Sobrang happy to be in this situation,” said Lee. “It’s been a while since nakarating kami sa semis at ngayon, one win na lang at pasok na kami sa finals.”

For Lee, it’s been uphill since averaging a career-high 19.7 points in the Clark bubble last year. This conference, he’s hitting at a 17.8 clip, second highest in his nine-year career, shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the arc and 90.3 percent from the line. His overall career scoring average is 13.7 so Lee has outdone himself since the Clark bubble. “Extra work sa offseason and it’s paying off,” said Lee, referring to his stats. “Isang factor din ang kumpyansa ni coach Chito at teammates ko. May mga situational plays na dumadaan sa akin at si coach Chito, nabibigyan ako ng playing time.”

But Lee said it’s not all about his scoring. In Game 4 last Sunday, the former UE star was held to nine points, only the second of 17 games where he shot less than double figures but still, Magnolia won, 81-69. “Credit sa game plan ni coach Norman (Black) sa akin,” he said. “Different looks ang binigay niya. Sina (Bong) Quinto, (Chris) Newsome at (Nards) Pinto nag-rotate bantayan ako, trap sa pick-and-roll, pressure, lahat ginawa nila bawa’t hawak ko ang bola. Tapos, pinahirapan din nila ako sa depensa. Nag-open up opportunities for teammates to step up kaya maganda naman ang resulta.”

Lee said Calvin Abueva’s arrival has been a major boost. “Si Calvin, ‘di mo pansin ang kanyang ginagawa habang naglalaro pero pakatapos ng laban, magugulat ka na lang sa stats niya,” he said. “’Di mo akalain dami niyang puntos, rebounds at assists. Sa depensa, kaya niyang mag-switch kahit kanino, big or small, kaya niyang dumepensa from one to five pag All-Filipino. Malaking bagay siya sa amin.”

If and when Magnolia makes it to the finals, Lee said facing either TNT or San Miguel Beer would be a challenge either way. “Parehong malakas,” he said. “Kaya nilang mag-dominate ng laro.” But at the moment, Lee’s focus is for Magnolia to beat Meralco just once more for the clincher. Thinking about the finals is for another day.