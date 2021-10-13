Philippine Para Dancesport makes waves in Poland

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Para Dancesport Team grabbed the limelight after it hauled seven golds, four silvers and eight bronzes in a medal rush in the Polish Para Dance Sport Open 2021, a world qualifying tournament held Oct. 8-10 in Lomianki, Poland.

Edelyn de Asis shone the brightest with four gold medals in three single and one duo.

De Asis outperformed 2019 world champion Olena Chynka of Ukraine in both the women’s single freestyle 2 and single conventional 2 events.

It was a complete domination for De Asis in the single events as she also bagged gold in the rising junior competition.

She claimed her fourth gold in the doubles freestyle 2 with partner Julius Obero. Their countrymen Anne Charlaine Santos and Christian Apolinario took the bronze in the same class. Apolinario added the silver in combi Latin class 1 together with Jhistine Gylde Baguio.

Rhea Marquez from Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City and her longtime partner Julius Obero dished out a golden double in leading Team Phl to a clean sweep in both the combi latin class 2 and freestyle combi class 2.

De Asis and Shaquille Hanz Basan ran away with the silver and Anne Charlaine Santos and Jed Villaruel bagged the bronze in the combi latin class 2, while Jhona Peña and Felimon Baguio II settled for silver and the Santos-Villaruel tandem got the bronze in freestyle combi class 2.

Team Phl plucked its seventh gold in the doubles standard class 2 through Peña and Joey Maglasang, who also snatched bronze in the solo men’s class 2 freestyle.