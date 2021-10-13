




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Philippine Para Dancesport makes waves in Poland
                        

                           
Emmanuel Villaruel - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Para Dancesport Team grabbed the limelight after it hauled seven golds, four silvers and eight bronzes in a medal rush in the Polish Para Dance Sport Open 2021, a world qualifying tournament held Oct. 8-10 in Lomianki, Poland.



Edelyn de Asis shone the brightest with four gold medals in three single and one duo.



De Asis outperformed 2019 world champion Olena Chynka of Ukraine in both the women’s single freestyle 2 and single conventional 2 events.



It was a complete domination for De Asis in the single events as she also bagged gold in the rising junior competition.



She claimed her fourth gold in the doubles freestyle 2 with partner Julius Obero. Their countrymen Anne Charlaine Santos and Christian Apolinario took the bronze in the same class. Apolinario added the silver in combi Latin class 1 together with Jhistine Gylde Baguio.



Rhea Marquez from Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City and her longtime partner Julius Obero dished out a golden double in leading Team Phl to a clean sweep in both the combi latin class 2 and freestyle combi class 2.



De Asis and Shaquille Hanz Basan ran away with the silver and Anne Charlaine Santos and Jed Villaruel bagged the bronze in the combi latin class 2, while Jhona Peña and Felimon Baguio II settled for silver and the Santos-Villaruel tandem got the bronze in freestyle combi class 2.



Team Phl plucked its seventh gold in the doubles standard class 2 through Peña and Joey Maglasang, who also snatched bronze in the solo men’s class 2 freestyle.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PARA DANCESPORT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez resumed her upset-seeking ways, stunning ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto to debut in Australia NBL on Dec. 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto to debut in Australia NBL on Dec. 3


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto makes his much-awaited Australia National Basketball League (NBL) debut with Adelaide 36ers on December 3 with a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women set sights on 2022 Asian Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women set sights on 2022 Asian Games


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad is determined to book a maiden slot in the 2022 Asian Games for a sweet cherry on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old, competing in only her second major tournament since joining the national team, set the highest-ever score...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strong finish by Saso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strong finish by Saso


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso rallied from an early double bogey to close with a one-under 70 and salvage a share of fourth in the $3-million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots seek clincher; Beermen, Tropang Giga break 2-2 standoff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots seek clincher; Beermen, Tropang Giga break 2-2 standoff


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Hotshots, who are comfortably ahead in their side of the PBA Philippine Cup Final Four, 3-1, have only to look back at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lee says it&rsquo;s time to strike
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lee says it’s time to strike


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia guard Paul Lee isn’t leaving anything to chance and with the Hotshots a win away from ending the PBA Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso cracks Top Five of world list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso cracks Top Five of world list


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso soared to a new career-high world ranking of No. 5 and jumped back up to third in the official money list after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Who’s getting old?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There are two opposing senior statesmen in the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinal series between Magnolia and Meralco.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rebisco eyes morale-boosting win vs Sri Lanka
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rebisco eyes morale-boosting win vs Sri Lanka


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rebisco Philippines tries to salvage some measure of pride as it clashes with CEB of Sri Lanka Friday in relegation play in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with