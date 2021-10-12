




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso posts career-best world No. 5 ranking
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 12:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso posts career-best world No. 5 ranking
Yuka Saso of the Philippines reacts after putting on the 11th hole during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 08, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Despite her failed bid in the Founders Cup, Yuka Saso achieved a couple of feats she would surely relish the rest of the season.



For one, her fourth place effort in the fourth-to-last event of the LPGA season lifted her from No. 7 to No. 5 in the world rankings – her best in a young career she launched back in Japan in June 2020 that saw her rack up back-to-back victories. She would turn in six Top 10 finish the rest of the LPGA of Japan season to finish in the Top 2 in both the player of the year and money ranking derbies.



That impressive showing earned her invites to the US LPGA Tour and she quickly made an immediate impact with a joint 13th place finish in the 2020 US Women's Open which she would rule six months later to impose her intimidating presence in the world's premier ladies circuit.



After that major breakthrough, which she completed with a thrilling playoff victory over Nasa Hataoka, Saso posted four top five finishes in her next LPGA events, including a tied for fourth in the just concluded Cognizant Founders Cup ruled by Korean Jin Young Ko in imposing fashion in New Jersey.



The ICTSI-backed ace gained 5.70 points for an overall 222.37 total in 39 events played as she moved past Hataoka and Aussie Minjee Lee for the No. 5 spot in the latest world rankings.



Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda of the US kept the top spot she claimed from Ko since June 21, 2021 after topping the Meijer Classic in Michigan which she firmed up with a major victory in Women’s PGA Championship the following week.



But Ko’s latest victory put her back within reach of Korda in their spirited battle for the coveted spot with the Korean looking to reclaim it in next week’s BMW Championship at home in Busan with Korda opting not to join the $2 million event featuring a select field.



Koreans In Bee Park and Sei Young Kim hold the third and fourth spots, respectively, in the world ranking although Saso may stay at No. 5 for the rest of the year after also choosing not to play in Korea. The Fil-Japanese, 20, is also not in the list in the Pelican Championship and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship both slated in Florida next month.



“I think I have a pretty long off again until my next tournament,” said Saso, who also took a long respite after the British Women’s Open last August.



“But I think I’ll just press a little, trust the process and do what I was doing to get ready (for my next tournament),” added Saso, whose fourth place effort was her fifth Top 5 finish in 11 LPGA Tour events she spiked with her major breakthrough last June in her maiden season on the world's premier ladies circuit.



She also relished her first encounter with Ko in the final round of the Founders Cup even as she looks forward to facing off with her again in the coming tournaments.



“She rarely makes mistakes and keeps on making putts. It’s just amazing to see and play with her,” said Saso of the Korean, whose domination of the Founders Cup also saw her tie legend Annika Sorenstam’s record of r14 straight rounds in the 60s in 2005.



Ko has not shot a round in the 70s since limping with a 76 in the third round of the Evian Championship last July.



“I learned a lot (from her) and hopefully I’ll be able to play with her again in the future and learn,” said Saso.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez resumed her upset-seeking ways, stunning ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strong finish by Saso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strong finish by Saso


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso rallied from an early double bogey to close with a one-under 70 and salvage a share of fourth in the $3-million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old, competing in only her second major tournament since joining the national team, set the highest-ever score...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'There were many things that weren't very good': Kobe shrugs off win vs Thirdy's San-En
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'There were many things that weren't very good': Kobe shrugs off win vs Thirdy's San-En


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Choosing to zero in on what he can continue to work on, Paras kept his head down.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena consistently brilliant for Shiga
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena consistently brilliant for Shiga


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena has been nothing short of consistent in his maiden stint with the Shiga Lakestars.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rebisco eyes morale-boosting win vs Sri Lanka
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rebisco eyes morale-boosting win vs Sri Lanka


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rebisco Philippines tries to salvage some measure of pride as it clashes with CEB of Sri Lanka Friday in relegation play in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig King Pirates: Hoisting their flag in 3rd PCAP conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig King Pirates: Hoisting their flag in 3rd PCAP conference


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The pirate raids in the second round of the ongoing PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup continue to go unabated.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA makes steady inroads
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA makes steady inroads


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
For much of Brazil, football remains almost a religion. But the spectacle, glamor and quality of play in the NBA is making...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sambo bets gear up for world meet
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 October 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sydney Sy recently flew to Paris to train and prepare for the World Sambo Championships slated Nov. 12 to 14 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where she will face the best in the sport from 80 participating countries.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Boxing card awaits go-signal
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Metro Manila hasn’t hosted a pro boxing card since the pandemic struck in 2020 but if IATF approves, the breakthrough will come at the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat on Oct. 23.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with