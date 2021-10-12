Rebisco eyes morale-boosting win vs Sri Lanka

The Filipinos ended up winless in Pool B in four outings, which included a heartbreaking marathon 34-36, 26-24, 28-26, 19-25, 12-15 defeat at the hands of Diamond Food of Thailand Monday night.

MANILA, Philippines – Rebisco Philippines tries to salvage some measure of pride as it clashes with CEB of Sri Lanka Friday in relegation play in the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championships at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

CEB, for its part, lost its first three games and would finish last in Pool A regardless of the result of its duel with host Nakhon Ratchasima QminC at press time.

Rebisco is hoping to beat the Sri Lankan club team in their 4:30 p.m. encounter to have a chance at ending up at fifth place.