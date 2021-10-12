




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Rebisco eyes morale-boosting win vs Sri Lanka
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 12:48pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rebisco eyes morale-boosting win vs Sri Lanka
The Filipinos ended up winless in Pool B in four outings, which included a heartbreaking marathon 34-36, 26-24, 28-26, 19-25, 12-15 defeat at the hands of Diamond Food of Thailand Monday night.
PNVF
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Rebisco Philippines tries to salvage some measure of pride as it clashes with CEB of Sri Lanka Friday in relegation play in the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championships at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.



The Filipinos ended up winless in Pool B in four outings, which included a heartbreaking marathon 34-36, 26-24, 28-26, 19-25, 12-15 defeat at the hands of Diamond Food of Thailand Monday night.





CEB, for its part, lost its first three games and would finish last in Pool A regardless of the result of its duel with host Nakhon Ratchasima QminC at press time.



Rebisco is hoping to beat the Sri Lankan club team in their 4:30 p.m. encounter to have a chance at ending up at fifth place.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

