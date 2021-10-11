




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Sangalang anchors Magnolia's steady play, wins weekly PBA player award
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 4:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sangalang anchors Magnolia's steady play, wins weekly PBA player award
The Magnolia Hotshots went 2-1 last week, with an Sangalang tallying 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in their two victories.
PBA Images
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Consistency is the name of the game for Ian Sangalang, who has proven his worth time and again as the steady anchor of Magnolia throughout its PBA Philippine Cup campaign.



Calm, cool and collected, the 29-year-old Sangalang quietly and effectively played his role in the paint especially in the ongoing semifinals series where the Hotshots are in the cusp of a return trip to the finals as it hold a commanding 3-1 lead over No. 2 seed Meralco.



The versatile big man posted a near double-double average of 16.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in three games spanning the period October 4-11 to earn the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honor.



The Hotshots went 2-1 last week, with the 6-foot-7 Sangalang tallying 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in their two victories. 



It’s the second POW citation for Sangalang this conference after also anchoring the Hotshots’ unbeaten start last July at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



A lot has changed since then after the league embarked on a month-long hiatus and then transferred playing venue at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) gym in Bacolor, Pampanga for its restart amid the unwavering challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.



But Sangalang stayed the same, backstopping gunners Paul Lee, Mark Barroca and Calvin Abueva in the Hotshots’ bid for a third All-Filipino finals appearance in four years.



The former NCAA MVP put up 16 points and 10 rebounds in Magnolia’s 92-78 Game Two win for a 2-0 lead before registering 15 markers and seven boards in a narrow 91-86 loss in Game Three.



Sangalang was instrumental anew in the Hotshots’ crucial 81-69 Game Four win for a mammoth 3-1 series lead with 17 points and 11 rebounds, his eighth double-double for a league second-best behind June Mar Fajardo’s 12.



Sangalang beat out teammates Lee and Abueva as well as Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa, and Fajardo of San Miguel in the weekly honor handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat. 



Others who received votes aside from Sangalang were Romeo and Fajardo.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HOTSHOTS
                                                      MAGNOLIA
                                                      PBA
                                                      PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena consistently brilliant for Shiga
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena consistently brilliant for Shiga


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena has been nothing short of consistent in his maiden stint with the Shiga Lakestars.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez resumed her upset-seeking ways, stunning ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old, competing in only her second major tournament since joining the national team, set the highest-ever score...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nash says Nets don't expect Irving for NBA home games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nash says Nets don't expect Irving for NBA home games


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said the NBA team understands that star guard Kyrie Irving won't be unavailable for home games...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy, Kobe split matches; Animam fires 29 in Serbia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy, Kobe split matches; Animam fires 29 in Serbia


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirdy Ravena got back at Kobe Paras as the San-en NeoPhoenix escaped past the Niigata Albirex BB, 85-82, in the Japan B....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Korea's Im shoots sizzling 62 to win Shriners Children&rsquo;s Open by four shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korea's Im shoots sizzling 62 to win Shriners Children’s Open by four shots


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Korean star Sungjae Im produced a scintillating final round of 9-under 62 to charge to a four-shot victory at the Shriners...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso flounders, rallies to tie for 4th; Ko dominates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso flounders, rallies to tie for 4th; Ko dominates


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coming off short again in her bid for a second LPGA diadem, Yuka Saso closed out strong enough to salvage a joint fourth place...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Im roars to US PGA Tour title in Las Vegas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Im roars to US PGA Tour title in Las Vegas


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
South Korean Im Sung-jae torched the TPC Summerlin course with nine birdies in a nine-under-par 62 on Sunday (Monday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nike, Girls Got Game mark 'Int'l Day of the Girl' with court restoration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nike, Girls Got Game mark 'Int'l Day of the Girl' with court restoration


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unveiled Monday, Nike and GGG worked on the refurbishment of two creatively-designed, multi-purpose courts in Sta. Maria,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso in contention after firing four-under 67
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso in contention after firing four-under 67


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine pride Yuka Saso put herself in striking position as she vaulted into joint second with a four-under-par 67 in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with