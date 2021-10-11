Saso flounders, rallies to tie for 4th; Ko dominates

Yuka Saso of the Philippines putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 10, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off short again in her bid for a second LPGA diadem, Yuka Saso closed out strong enough to salvage a joint fourth place finish in the Cognizant Founders Cup dominated by Jin Young Ko in wire-to-wire fashion in New Jersey.

A double bogey mishap on No. 3 of the Mountain Ridge Country Club all but dashed Saso’s hopes for a comeback from four down after 54 holes but three backside birdies saved her a 70 and a 274, eight strokes behind Ko, who turned the final round into a celebratory walk to her third championship in the extended pandemic-hit season.

While Saso and American Elizabeth Szokol, who also dropped two strokes on the third hole, floundered, Ko stayed as steady as the Sunday rain (Monday, Manila time), dishing out an impeccable game through all 16 holes that produced six birdies before slowing down with a bogey on the 17th.

But her 66 proved more than enough to rout the field, her 18-under 266 total giving her a whopping four-shot victory over a hot-charging Caroline Masson of Germany, who shot the day’s best, bogey-free 64 that snared her the runner-up honors in the $3 million event.

Still, Saso’s rally netted her a fifth Top 5 finish in 11 LPGA Tour events she highlighted with a historic major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last June.

But even if Saso had not misfired early on, Ko would still have ran away with the championship.

The ICTSI-backed Saso’s effort, however, earned her $138,664 (P7 million), enabling her to get past Nasa Hataoka and Aussie Minjee Lee and move behind American Nelly Korda and new second running Ko in the money rankings.

Saso hiked her winnings to $1,474,010 to gain one spot in the standings with Hataoka, whom she beat in the playoff to snare the US Open diadem, dropping to fourth with $1,412,923 after limping to joint 51st worth $9,774. Lee ended up joint 25th and received $25,072 to raise her totals to $1,363,781 to slip to fifth.

Korda stayed ahead with $1,974,657 in earnings while Ko moved from No. 7 to second with $1,656,415 on the strength of her $450,000 winnings.

Reeling from an early misfortune, Saso tried to work her way back but continued to struggle on the soft greens until she gained a stroke on the par-5 No. 8, only to yield it on the next.

She, however, found her range at the back, setting up birdie putts from close range off superb wedge shots on Nos. 11, 13 and 15 but missed grabbing a share of third with another missed chance on the last.

Still, it was a good finish for the 20-year-old Fil-Japanese, who may have wrapped up her campaign as a full-time LPGA member as she is not listed in the last three events in the BMW Championship, the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida and the CME Group Tour Championship, both in Florida next month.

Dottie Ardina, meanwhile, blew a four-under card and missed a Top 20 finish as she double-bogeyed No. 8 on her way home, ending up with a 69 for joint 33rd with a 281.

Masson, on the other hand, turned in a solid 33-31 for a 270 while Szokol also recovered with a 69 to finish solo third at 273. Korean Jeongeun Lee6 likewise battled back with a 67 to tie Saso at fourth, eight shots off Ko.

So dominating was the world No. 2 that her closing three-under card at the par-71 layout was her 14th straight round in the 60s, matching legend Annika Sorenstam feat in 2005. Ko has not shot a round in the 70s since fumbling with a 76 in the third round of the Evian Championship last July 24.

After finishing with a 69 in Evian, the Solaire brand ambassadress fired 69-67-69 in topping the Portland Classic, shot 68-66-67 for joint sixth in Arkansas Championship and strung up 66-65-69 for a share of second in last week’s ShopRite Classic.

She kicked off her campaign in the $3 million Founders Cup with a 63 and kept a safe distance from her pursuers with a 68 and a 69. As Saso and American Elizabeth Szokol, who also dropped two shots on No. 3, floundered early, the 26-year-old Ko ran off five pars then birdied two of the next four.

After back-to-back pars at the back, she birdied four of the next five but missed completing a solid finish with a bogey on the 17th.

“I had a lot of pressure on the course today (Sunday),” said Ko, whose near-impeccable game however belied that claim. She missed four fairways, hit 14 greens and took 27 putts.

Matching Sorenstam’s record also came hardly a surprise for Ko, who went 114 holes without a bogey in 2019, toppling Tiger Woods’ record of 110.

With the next LPGA event set at home in two weeks’ time, the BMW Championship on Oct. 21-24 in Busan, Ko could be on her way to posting another career mark.

“I still have a chance to beat Annika and I will try to do my best,” said Ko, who also matched world No. 1 Nelly Korda’s three wins in the pandemic-extended season.