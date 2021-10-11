Nike, Girls Got Game mark 'Int'l Day of the Girl' with court restoration

Nike and Girls Got Game celebrate International Day of the Girl on Monday, October 11, with two new refurbished courts at the Sacred Heart Academy School in Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

MANILA, Philippines — Sportswear giant Nike is continuing its push for women empowerment through sport in the Philippines with a partnership with local non-profit organization Girls Got Game (GGG) on International Day of the Girl.

Unveiled Monday, Nike and GGG worked on the refurbishment of two creatively-designed, multi-purpose courts in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, to create safe spaces for young girls to grow and access sport.

The project hopes to make a dent in the unequal playing field in sports when it comes to gender.

"I think one of the major reasons why we started building this up is because of the insight around 'You can't be what you can't see'," said Nike Philippines marketing head Jinno Ferrer.

"Especially here in the Philippines, for girls in basketball, their exposure is definitely less than, or not even close to, how male basketball players get exposed to. We felt that it's really time for Nike to continue to invest into this," he added.

'A Home for Dreams'

Nike The "now" outdoor court (L), and artist Jill Arteche

Located at the Sacred Heart Academy School in Sta. Maria, the renovation of the courts was more than just beautification.

Designed by artist and illustrator Jill Arteche, the courts' message and symbolism is just as, if not more, important than the physical improvements.

The courts, embracing the concept of dream chasing, hope to empower young girls.

Using a "now" and "future" concept, the outdoor and indoor courts reflect different stages of a girl's life as she pursues a dream.

On the outdoor court, the "now" is represented as girls learning and growing through sports like volleyball, basketball, rugby, and football.

The indoor court then depicts girls becoming doctors, leaders, and professional athletes, representing the "future", with the message coming across as sport pushing girls to pursue their aspirations.

Nike The "future" indoor court (L), as well as the outdoor court, will be used for Girls Got Games' roving sports camps

According to Maddie Tumkur, Nike Communications Manager, Southeast Asia & India, the courts were designed as a reminder that dreams are within reach for girls.

"[Girls] all have dream careers, they all aspire to be something, and the translation of those dreams was what inspired the renovation... The court itself becomes a launch pad or a space where we can empower them to dream," she said.

Nike's partner non-profit organization GGG is set to benefit from the courts as they are venues for the organization's roving sports camps.

Also refurbished in the project were restrooms and dressing rooms for girls.

"Sport has the power to transform a person, a community and even the world. Nike and Girls Got Game share a common purpose: to move the world forward through sport," said Mariana Lopa, GGG managing director.

Girl Power on your sleeve

Apart from the courts in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, Nike has also partnered with Arteche for another, more accessible way to commemorate International Day of the Girl.

Through fashion, advocates can now help spread the message of empowering women and girls through Arteche's Nike By You designs available at the Nike Park Fort store in BGC.

Nike Jill Arteche's designs are available to customize your Nike tees and totes

Nine different illustrations are available for advocates to have customized on their tees and totes with designs similar to those found on the two courts.

"The shirt is a representation of the home court, given where we are now with our current circumstances [due to the pandemic] where we can't access the court as of the moment," said Ferrer.

"The Nike By You shirts is like an extension of the symbolism of that homecourt. Whenever we see girls and our athletes wearing it, it's a reminder that 'Hey, I am fully supportive of what this campaign is all about'," he added.