




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso in contention after firing four-under 67
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso in contention after firing four-under 67
Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 5th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.
AFP  /  Yoshi Iwamoto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pride Yuka Saso put herself in striking position as she vaulted into joint second with a four-under-par 67 in the third round of the $3-million Cognizant Founders Cup Saturday in West Caldwell, New Jersey.



Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open champion, gunned down five birdies against a single bogey to go nine-under 204 through 54 holes and jump seven places up.



The 20-year-old Saso stood four strokes behind Korean ace Jin Young Ko, who maintained the upperhand at 200 after a 69.



Sharing second spot with Saso were Americans Elizabeth Szokol (65) and Lindsey Weaver (69) and another Korean star, Ryu So-yeon (71).



Dottie Ardina, meanwhile, matched par at the Mountain Ridge Country Club to sit at 41st place at one-under 212.



Saso takes a crack at the crown in Sunday’s final group with Ko and Szokol.



“I’ll keep doing what I was doing the past three days, have fun and enjoy every shot,” she said.



The ICTSI-backed Saso will try her best to be on an even keel after her breakthrough major title last June.



“It was very special for me. It didn’t really change my life but it feels good. It made me realize I have to focus more on what I have to do,” said Saso, who, if successful, could become the first rookie with multiple wins in her LPGA debut season since Sung Hyun Park won twice in 2017.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old, competing in only her second major tournament since joining the national team, set the highest-ever score...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen steamroll Tropang Giga as Erram goes to sickbay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen steamroll Tropang Giga as Erram goes to sickbay


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from absorbing their own blowout loss in Game Three, SMB bounced back tremendously to deadlock the series at 2-2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy Ravena's San-En survives Kobe Paras, Niigata comeback bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy Ravena's San-En survives Kobe Paras, Niigata comeback bid


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ravena thus drew his matchup with former collegiate rival Kobe Paras who plays for Niigata, 1-1.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez wins as US Open champ Raducanu crashes at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez wins as US Open champ Raducanu crashes at Indian Wells


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Her first competition since the US Open Final, Fernandez showed no rust in her second round match up against the French ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Olympic boxers back for SEA Games
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 October 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
ABAP head coach Don Abnett said yesterday he’s 100 percent sure the country’s four Tokyo Olympic boxers will be back in the ring to go for gold at the SEA Games in Vietnam in May but at the moment, he’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ginebra fans, philatelists rejoice
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 October 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Ginebra San Miguel fans and stamp collectors have reason to celebrate. On Oct. 16, the Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost) is releasing a collectible set of eight stamps bearing the image of Robert Jaworski to launch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SinQGApore, Philippine Paralympic Chess Team on top of PCAP South
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SinQGApore, Philippine Paralympic Chess Team on top of PCAP South


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Atop the south table is Singaporean squad SinQGApore followed by the Philippine Paralympics Chess Team that both sport 4-0...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena, Shiga Lakestars sweep Ibaraki Robots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena, Shiga Lakestars sweep Ibaraki Robots


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Holding advantage for most of the game, Shiga fended off a fight back from the Robots in the final two minutes of the ga...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso rally fizzles out, trails by 4
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso rally fizzles out, trails by 4


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Charging back with four birdies, capped by a tough putt from the long range on No. 14, Yuka Saso came away with two brilliant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with