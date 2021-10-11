Saso in contention after firing four-under 67

Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 5th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pride Yuka Saso put herself in striking position as she vaulted into joint second with a four-under-par 67 in the third round of the $3-million Cognizant Founders Cup Saturday in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open champion, gunned down five birdies against a single bogey to go nine-under 204 through 54 holes and jump seven places up.

The 20-year-old Saso stood four strokes behind Korean ace Jin Young Ko, who maintained the upperhand at 200 after a 69.

Sharing second spot with Saso were Americans Elizabeth Szokol (65) and Lindsey Weaver (69) and another Korean star, Ryu So-yeon (71).

Dottie Ardina, meanwhile, matched par at the Mountain Ridge Country Club to sit at 41st place at one-under 212.

Saso takes a crack at the crown in Sunday’s final group with Ko and Szokol.

“I’ll keep doing what I was doing the past three days, have fun and enjoy every shot,” she said.

The ICTSI-backed Saso will try her best to be on an even keel after her breakthrough major title last June.

“It was very special for me. It didn’t really change my life but it feels good. It made me realize I have to focus more on what I have to do,” said Saso, who, if successful, could become the first rookie with multiple wins in her LPGA debut season since Sung Hyun Park won twice in 2017.