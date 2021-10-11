




































































 




   

   









Thirdy, Kobe split matches; Animam fires 29 in Serbia
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena got back at Kobe Paras as the San-en NeoPhoenix escaped past the Niigata Albirex BB, 85-82, in the Japan B. League at the Hamamatsu Arena yesterday.



The former Ateneo star racked up 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block as San-en avenged its 77-64 loss in the first duel on Saturday.



Thirdy also put up a solid 16-point outing in that loss.



San-en improved to 2-2, tying Niigata with a similar slate.



Despite the loss though, Paras made his mark with 11 markers, three rebounds and three assists after erupting for 21 points with four triples in the first match.



Meanwhile, Jack Animam erupted for 29 points but her squad Radnicki Kragujevac bowed to defending champion Crvena Zvezda, 104-66, in the First Women’s Basketball League of Serbia.



The Gilas Pilipinas and National U standout added 12 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block, serving as the lone bright spot for Radnicki in a forgettable 38-point loss.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

