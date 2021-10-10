Magnolia holds off Bolts comeback to move on cusp of Philippine Cup finals

Mark Barroca hit a clutch shot for the Magnolia Hotshots to hold off a comeback effort from the Meralco Bolts in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots are one win away from the PBA Philippine Cup Finals after they stymied the Meralco Bolts, 81-69, in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals in Bacolor, Pampanga on Sunday.

Mark Barroca shot a dagger three-pointer with 2:12 left in the game to put one foot in for Magnolia in the finals as they lead the series, 3-1.

But the Hotshots needed to hold off a fierce comeback from the Bolts who battled from 22 points down to within five with 2:34 left in the clock.

Reynel Hugnatan converted from beyond the arc to breathe life to the Bolts' fight back, 74-69.

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero would take an opportune timeout for his team, though, that would result to Barroca's crucial triple.

The Bolts would then fail to score from that point on.

Meralco thus has their backs on the wall and is on the brink of elimination.

Barroca, Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang all had 17 points each to pace the Hotshots.

Sangalang and Abueva also contributed on the boards with 11 and 12 rebounds, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hugnatan was the surprise top scorer for the Bolts with 21 points.

He also had nine rebounds and two assists.

Magnolia will try to close out the second-seeded Bolts in Game Five next week.