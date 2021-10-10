




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
SinQGApore, Philippine Paralympic Chess Team on top of PCAP South
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 6:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — You might rub your eyes at the sight of the current standings of the Southern Division of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup.



It might just be only two playdates thus far, but still it is different.



Atop the south table is Singaporean squad SinQGApore followed by the Philippine Paralympics Chess Team that both sport 4-0 records. The Singaporeans are ranked ahead for first place due to points where they spot the Paralympics squad, 60.5 to 58.5.



Southern powerhouse Iloilo Kisela Knights are at 3-1; good for third, after they lost to San Juan at the start of the tournament’s second round.



The Paralympics team crushed Chinese squad Peng Cheng Dragons, 20.5-0.5, with only the guest team’s Li Xueyiyi getting half a point among her comrades.



The Philippine Paralympic Chess Team’s FM Sander Severino downplayed his side’s lopsided win, “Na-dominate naming sila kasi mga bata pa sila so kulang sa experience. Pero may tirade na din kaya hindi puwede kumpyansahan. Maganda yung makukuha nilang exposure dito sa PCAP.”



In the nightcap of the Saturday, October 9 double header, the para team edged Olongapo, 11.5-9.5. 



The para team took the blitz set, 4.5-2.5. Come rapid play, both teams drew, 7-7, but the advantage from the blitz chess proved to be the marginal difference.



SinQGApore (the QGA stands for Queen’s Gambit Accepted) likewise dealt Olongapo a stinging loss in the opening game, 17-4, then edged the Rizal Batch Towers, 12-9, in the second game.



During the start of the second round of play last Wednesday October 6, the Singaporeans also swept the day’s matches with a 12.5-8.5 win over Bangkok Double Bishop and a 19-2 win over Peng Cheng.



Of all the guest squads, it is the Penang Blue Panthers of Malaysia with a winning record. The Malaysians are in fourth spot behind Iloilo with a 3-1 slate following triumphs over Rizal (14-7), Caloocan (11-10), and Peng Cheng (18-3). Their lone setback thus far has been to Olongapo (9.5-11.5).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

