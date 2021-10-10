Beermen steamroll Tropang Giga as Erram goes to sickbay

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beerman flashed dominance in a wire-to-wire blowout win over the TNT Tropang Giga, 116-90, to even the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Sunday.

Fresh from absorbing their own blowout loss in Game Three, SMB bounced back tremendously to deadlock the series at 2-2.

After a strong first quarter where they ended up ahead by twin digits, 26-14, the Beermen never looked back.

It was in the second quarter when the game was blown wide open, with SMB outscoring TNT, 31-18.

Also in that same quarter, the troubles compounded for the Tropang Giga as big man Poy Erram had to be assisted off the floor after he hit his head on the court following a tussle for a loose ball with Mo Tautuaa.

It was then reported in the broadcast that Erram was brought to a nearby hospital to be tended to.

At their most dominant, SMB had a 37-point advantage over the Tropang Giga.

Tautuaa led seven Beermen in dougle-digit scoring with 25 points off of the bench.

He also had an efficient 7-of-9 shooting clip while grabbing nine rebounds for the Beermen.

Terrence Romeo was another energizer off of the bench with 16 points.

Starters June Mar Fajardo and Marcio Lassiter both had 13 points each for SMB.

Meanwhile, TNT's go-to scorer RR Pogoy was held to just two points off of a dismal 1-of-10 shooting performance.

Jayson Castro was the bright spot off of the bench with 15 points. Erram had three points in 11 minutes of action before the injury.

Game Five expected to tip off next week with both teams aiming to gain the advantage.