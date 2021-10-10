Animam double-double only bright spot for Radnicki in loss to Serbia champs

MANILA, Philippines — Jack Danielle Animam continued to brandish her dominant play in basketball for Radnicki Kragujevac with her second double-double in just as many games for the club on Saturday.

Scoring a game-high 29 points on an efficient 12-of-17 shooting clip, the Filipina was the sole bright spot for her squad as they absorbed a 104-66 loss against the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia defending champions KKZ Crvena Zvezda.

Radnicki was actually within striking distance of Crvena in the opening quarter where the product out of National University paced them to keep them within four, 21-25, at the end of the first quarter.

But a second salvo where they were outscored 34-17 blew the game wide open for the defending champs.

Along with her scoring output, Animam also pulled down 12 boards to finish with a double-double.

She also added six assists to her performance.

Radnicki thus fell to a 1-1 record in the tournament.