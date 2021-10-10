Saso zooms to joint-2nd in Cognizant Founders Cup heading into final round

Yuka Saso during the third round of the Cognizant Founders Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina golfer Yuka Saso is firmly in the running for her second LPGA title at the Cognizant Founders Cup at West Caldwell, New Jersey.

Saso climbed up the leaderboard in the third round after play was suspended in the tiff due to weather conditions and is currently in joint-2nd place with 9-under par.

WATCH: Third round highlights of Yuka Saso in Cognizant Founders Cup. Saso fires a 67 and tied for 2nd at nine-under.





She's only four strokes behind leader Korean Jin Young Ko at -13.

The 20-year-old unleashed five birdies against a single bogey in Round 3 to finish with a 67 and placed herself in the hunt for the title.

Saso had a chance to clinch solo second when she held -10 overall after 16 holes in the third round.

But a bogey in Hole 17 dropped her to 9-under which tied her with three other golfers.

USA's Elizabeth Szokol and Lindsey Weaver, and South Korea's So Yeon Ryu join Saso in the second spot.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is at joint-6th with 7-under par.

The other Pinay golfer, Dottie Ardina, is at the bottom half of the leaderboard at joint-41st at -1.

The fourth and final round tees off Sunday (Sunday evening, Manila time) with Saso hoping to chase Korea's Ko for the title.