'There were many things that weren't very good': Kobe shrugs off win vs Thirdy's San-En
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 10:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'There were many things that weren't very good': Kobe shrugs off win vs Thirdy's San-En
Kobe Paras goes up for a dunk against the San-En NeoPhoenix in Hamamatsu Arena on Saturday
Niigata Albirex BB
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Niigata Albirex BB's Kobe Paras took a breakthrough personal win against long-time friend and rival Thirdy Ravena when his team beat San-En NeoPhoenix on Saturday, 77-64.



But former UP Maroon Paras hardly batted an eye at what it meant for him to finally get one against his fellow Filipino after a lopsided collegiate rivalry in favor of Ravena's Ateneo Blue Eagles.





This was because he kept his focus on what he needed to improve on, despite having a good game of 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks against NeoPhoenix.



Choosing to zero in on what he can continue to work on, Paras kept his head down.



"Looking back on today, I'm very happy that we won... [But] personally, there were many things that weren't very good," Paras said.



"I'd like to be aware of it both on and off the court so that I can play better tomorrow," he added.



Key adjustments to his shortcomings on Saturday would prove crucial for Niigata and Paras as they are facing NeoPhoenix again Sunday afternoon.



Aware that nothing isn't accomplished yet before they complete their two game series, Paras bares there is no celebrating just yet.



"I would like to look back on today's game, check the correction, and go to tomorrow's game," Paras said right after the match.



San-En and Niigata lock horns anew at 1:05 p.m. today with Ravena and NeoPhoenix hoping to take one back to give fans their first win of the season on their home court.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

