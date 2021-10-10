Darkness leaves Saso tied for 9th

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso went one-under through 13 holes and stood five strokes off Korean leader Jin Young Ko as darkness halted play in the fog-hit Cognizant Founders Cup Friday in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

Teeing off on No. 10, the reigning US Women’s Open champion mixed three birdies with two bogeys before second-round action at the Mountain Ridge Country Club was suspended.

Saso, who opened her bid with a four-under 67, sat at five-under overall for a share of ninth.

Compatriot Dottie Ardina was at two-under after submitting two birdies in the seven holes she completed. Ardina was 28th during the play suspension.

The two Filipinas were among 63 players unable to finish their rounds. Tee-off time for Round 2 was delayed by two-and-a-half hours due to the dense morning fog.

World No. 2 Ko was two-under with four holes left, and stayed atop the leaderboard at 10-under overall for a three-shot edge against American Lindsey Weaver, fellow Korean Ryu So-yeon and Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour.

Weaver shot a complete round of 67 while Ryu and Delacour were seven-under after 14 and 11 holes, respectively.