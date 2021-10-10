Gilas women moving forward

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad is bracing for a busy stretch next year that includes a period where it defends its precious crown in the Southeast Asian Games.

Coach Pat Aquino said he’s counting on the experience and lessons they gained from their gallant Asia Cup stand plus a longer preparation and a full-force roster as they also vie in the pre-qualifying tournament of the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in February.

“I can say we achieved more (in the Asia Cup) than we expected. We hope we can prepare longer next time and be much ready for the coming tournaments,” Aquino told The STAR as Gilas retained Division A status in the Asia Cup held in Amman, Jordan.

The Asia Cup, where the Filipina ballers faced powerhouse teams China, Australia and Chinese Taipei, was the first competition for Gilas women’s since the 2019 SEA Games.

But even with the long break, the youth-laden Gilas team got the job done with a big win over India to salvage a seventh-place finish and stay in the elite Division A of the continental meet.

“With our young players experiencing that level of competition, they will know how to adjust in the next games,” said Aquino.