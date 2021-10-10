




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Gilas women moving forward
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gilas women moving forward
Ella Fajardo of Gilas Pilipinas women 
FIBA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad is bracing for a busy stretch next year that includes a period where it defends its precious crown in the Southeast Asian Games.



Coach Pat Aquino said he’s counting on the experience and lessons they gained from their gallant Asia Cup stand plus a longer preparation and a full-force roster as they also vie in the pre-qualifying tournament of the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in February.



“I can say we achieved more (in the Asia Cup) than we expected. We hope we can prepare longer next time and be much ready for the coming tournaments,” Aquino told The STAR as Gilas retained Division A status in the Asia Cup held in Amman, Jordan.



The Asia Cup, where the Filipina ballers faced powerhouse teams China, Australia and Chinese Taipei, was the first competition for Gilas women’s since the 2019 SEA Games.



But even with the long break, the youth-laden Gilas team got the job done with a big win over India to salvage a seventh-place finish and stay in the elite Division A of the continental meet.



“With our young players experiencing that level of competition, they will know how to adjust in the next games,” said Aquino.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez wins as US Open champ Raducanu crashes at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez wins as US Open champ Raducanu crashes at Indian Wells


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Her first competition since the US Open Final, Fernandez showed no rust in her second round match up against the French ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Coaches lead decision making': Suzara distances self from nat'l team pool issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Coaches lead decision making': Suzara distances self from nat'l team pool issues


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
According to him, it was the coaching staff and the national team commission of the federation who were tasked to choose which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks sees limited minutes as Nagoya falls to Hiroshima
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks sees limited minutes as Nagoya falls to Hiroshima


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parks, who missed Nagoya's first two assignments of the season due to a muscle injury, tallied only two points in the game...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropang Giga shoot for 3-1 lead vs Beermen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropang Giga shoot for 3-1 lead vs Beermen


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Tropang Giga enter the 2 p.m. fourth game with sky-high confidence from their emphatic 115-98 Game Three romp last F...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay's Adiwang gets first-ever main event fight vs UFC veteran
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay's Adiwang gets first-ever main event fight vs UFC veteran


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino fighter finally gets his battle with Brooks, who is making his debut with ONE Championship, seven months after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT, Magnolia seek 3-1 cushion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT, Magnolia seek 3-1 cushion


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
TNT seeks a 3-1 lead against San Miguel Beer while Magnolia tries a second time to get on the hill versus Meralco today as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Darkness leaves Saso tied for 9th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Darkness leaves Saso tied for 9th


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso went one-under through 13 holes and stood five strokes off Korean leader Jin Young Ko as darkness halted play in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Grand Swiss in Latvia
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The FIDE Grand Swiss, a selection tournament leading to the next World Chess Championship cycle, will take place Oct.26-Nov. 7 in Latvia’s capital city of Riga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rebisco Philippines cracks vs Uzbek squad
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Rebisco Philippines played its best game thus far but the effort wasn’t enough to overcome AGMK of Uzbekistan in a 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 19-25 loss in Pool B action in the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pivotal Game 4
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The only sure thing about the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinal series is there will be a Game 5 in both TNT-San Miguel Beer and Magnolia-Meralco duels.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with