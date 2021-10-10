Pivotal Game 4

The only sure thing about the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinal series is there will be a Game 5 in both TNT-San Miguel Beer and Magnolia-Meralco duels. All four teams have notched at least a win so far, meaning no broom will be brought out of the closet. Today’s doubleheader is crucial and the results will be pivotal. Either TNT or Magnolia or both could go up 3-1 but if San Miguel Beer and Meralco pull off a win, both clashes are back to square one at 2-2.

Going down 1-3 isn’t a situation any team relishes so SMB and Meralco are expected to leave it all on the floor in trying to even their matchups. A loss by either team will put one foot in the grave and move their adversaries just a win away from advancing to the finals. But a win will guarantee at least six games in both series. That’s why both encounters are a can’t-miss. The schedule is a bit earlier than usual because it’s a Sunday. TNT battles SMB at 2 p.m. while Magnolia faces Meralco at 4:35 p.m.

Magnolia was on a six-game win streak when the Bolts snapped the skein, 91-86, in Game 3 in Bacolor last Friday. Meralco’s win was a huge relief for coach Norman Black who admitted it was a must-win and treated the tussle like a do-or-die. A loss would’ve sunk Meralco into a 0-3 hole. Without Raymond Almazan, nursing a nasty ankle sprain, Black went to his former Ateneo reliable Noy Baclao to play quality minutes in the middle. Baclao was picked up by Black last year but never got to play in the Clark bubble. He finally made his Meralco debut this conference after sitting out the first seven games. Baclao, 34, has fully recovered from the ruptured right patellar tendon injury that kept him out of action for over a year. Filling in for Almazan, Baclao – known as Mr. Swat for his shot-blocking ability – scored a surprising 10 points, eight shy of his career high registered eight seasons back. His reemergence was timely as Reynel Hugnatan, making his second straight start, was held to two points.

Chris Newsome hit 17, Nards Pinto 16 and Mac Belo 14 to lead Meralco’s fire brigade but it was the Bolts’ defense that cracked the Hotshots who were No. 1 in three-point field goal percentage in the elims (33.7) but shot only 29.2 percent in Game 3. Mark Barroca, Calvin Abueva and Justin Melton were a combined 0-of-10 from the arc. Paul Lee was limited to 18 after erupting for 28 in Game 2. Magnolia fell behind by 21 and was totally out of synch, missing nine free throws although the Hotshots made it close down the stretch. Magnolia hasn’t lost back-to-back this conference but Meralco aims to do it today. Coach Chito Victolero can’t afford another off-game and if Almazan is cleared to play, Magnolia must be ready to battle.

SMB took it on the chin from TNT last Friday. As coach Chot Reyes intimated, the only way the Tropa can beat the Beermen is to play with pure hustle and give it their all in defense. June Mar Fajardo was limited to only eight field-goal attempts, Marcio Lassiter four and Arwind Santos five as TNT put on the cuffs like a heartless jailer. TNT’s smothering defense led to 24 SMB turnovers that the Tropa converted into 29 points. Reyes picked up the pace and TNT scored 16 fastbreak points to SMB’s five. Kib Montalbo, the catalyst in TNT’s razzle dazzle trap, finally played close to 100 percent, logged over 20 minutes and scored 11 points. RR Pogoy, Poy Erram and Mikey Williams scored at least 20 each and Troy Rosario chipped in 14 as TNT roared to a 115-98 romp. This was the first blowout in the duel after two cliffhangers. How SMB regroups in trying to equal the series will be a challenge for coach Leo Austria.