




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Tropang Giga needed to play 'the full 48 minutes' to hold off SMB
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 10:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tropang Giga needed to play 'the full 48 minutes' to hold off SMB
TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga had started out Game Three the same way they did in the first two games of the series against the San Miguel Beermen — in front and up big.



But something different in Game Three was that they were able to deny San Miguel any hope of getting within striking distance.





The sustained high pace of play by the Tropang Giga was a response to Coach Chot Reyes' instructions after a painful loss in Game Two, where they were beat, 98-96, after leading by as much as 19 points.



The gameplan was simple — play the whole 48 minutes of the game.



"In both games of the series, we got beat in the fourth quarter... So sabi namin, our focus now was to come out and play the full 48 minutes," Reyes said after the win.



"And kanina after the third quarter and we had the lead, yun lang ang pinagusapan namin and I just reminded them na ito na naman tayo... So let's focus here, let's lock in and remember what we talked about that we need to be able to close out games, we need to play a complete 48 minutes," he added.



In Game Three, TNT were ahead by 17 points heading into the final salvo, just a bucket more than their 15-point lead that was erased in Game Two.



But unlike their previous loss, the Tropang Giga came to play at pace with the Beermen until the end game.



TNT ended up scoring bucket-for-bucket to finish with a 30-all deadlock of points scored in the quarter.



This was a far cry to Game Two where they were terriby outscored, 31-14, which stole the win from right under TNT's feet.



Reyes was thus happy at his players' answer to his call to bring them closer to the Philippine Cup trophy



"To the credit of the players they responded," Reyes said.



Game Four between TNT and San Miguel tips off on Sunday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Home Base': Filipina racer chases Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Home Base': Filipina racer chases Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino driving in Formula One (F1) may come sooner than most Philippine racing fans think.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso 4 down at joint third
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso 4 down at joint third


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso fired a bogey-free four-under-par 67 to share third spot at the start of the $3-million Cognizant Founders Cup Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay's Adiwang gets first-ever main event fight vs UFC veteran
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay's Adiwang gets first-ever main event fight vs UFC veteran


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino fighter finally gets his battle with Brooks, who is making his debut with ONE Championship, seven months after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras clash in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras clash in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
After being teammates in grade school for La Salle Greenhills, Thirdy and Kobe figured in the “Battle of Katipunan”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ateneo&rsquo;s Raffy Verano: It's about getting back on track
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ateneo’s Raffy Verano: It's about getting back on track


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ateneo Blue Eagle Raffy Verano was kicking himself for missing out on UAAP Season 83 owing to academics. But having righted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 US Open champ Raducanu ousted in opening match at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Open champ Raducanu ousted in opening match at Indian Wells


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Britain's Raducanu looked rusty in her first time back on the court since September 11 when the 18-year-old stunned the tennis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Undermanned Bolts played with 'big heart' to break through vs Hotshots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Undermanned Bolts played with 'big heart' to break through vs Hotshots


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Struggling with an injury bug that sidelined big man Raymond Almazan, the Bolts needed to rely on more players to step u...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Paralympic Team wins first two PCAP matches
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Paralympic Team wins first two PCAP matches


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Paralympic Team stunned chess fans when they won their two inaugural matches on opening night of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not you again? Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or contention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not you again? Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or contention


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The serial favourites face competition that includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante who are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Martinez, Caluza end  Finland tiff at tail end of rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Martinez, Caluza end  Finland tiff at tail end of rankings


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Martinez, who saw his first taste of action after a three-year layoff, ended up on top of Caluza at the 24th spot among 26...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with