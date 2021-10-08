




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ateneo’s Raffy Verano: It's about getting back on track
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 3:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ateneoâ€™s Raffy Verano: It's about getting back on track
Raffy Verano of the Ateneo Blue Eagles
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There’s a saying about life being viewed backwards but lived forwards.



For Ateneo Blue Eagle Raffy Verano, he was kicking himself for missing out on UAAP Season 83 owing to academics. But having righted the ship, he was looking forward to a huge comeback in Season 84. 



“I was excited to play alongside Dwight Ramos and Will (Navarro) one more time while helping the school to another title,” reflected Raffy. 



In his first three years in college, Verano’s Ateneo teams went to the UAAP finals, winning two of them. They also proceeded to win every local tournament they entered. Verano even gave a good account of himself in the William Jones Cup where the Blue Eagles competed. 



Then came the disappointment of missing Season 83 where all he could do was cheer his teammates on from the sidelines.  



“It’s my fault,” Raffy lamented. “I take responsibility for that.”



As a freshman and a rookie, Verano had gotten very good minutes as head coach Tab Baldwin’s very first recruit for the Ateneo. 



He played the four-spot with a hellacious brand of tough defense with floor burns as his badge of honor. He guarded the post, rebounded, played taller players, and scored from inside and out. He got better every year as he finally made the starting line-up.



“Sitting a year out was an ugly feeling,” Verano reflected on missing Season 83. “I was determined not to go through that again. I worked on what I needed to and got myself back in shape. So Season 84 was my comeback year.”



 However, COVID-19 struck, and the world shut down.



“When the pandemic happened, it became all about personal safety, my family’s safety,” related Raffy. “You see and hear about people losing their lives so suddenly. So you check out on the people you care for — family, teammates, classmates and friends.”



Raffy also fell into a funk.



“I also felt disappointed and depressed in the first few months of the lockdown more so because of the uncertainty about the future. But COVID-19 is so frightening. It became personal safety, your family’s safety first. We follow all the safety measures about sanitizing, bathing after we go out to buy food and groceries, and sanitizing all the things we buy.”



Luckily for Raffy, his family has been safe and healthy during this difficult time. 



Life returning to what it once was is uncertain. Rather than feel upset, Raffy got his diploma and graduated last year. He even started reading more to enrich his mind and to learn how to cook.



“I don’t cook anything that is chef-worthy, but it isn’t bad. Don’t expect anything fancy but it’s not bad.”



And to unwind, I saved up for a game console and have become a gamer. So I am looking to challenge other gamers out there,” he invited. 



Academics-wise, Verano is taking his masters so he could suit up for one more year for Ateneo.



“I need to play to show what I can do,” he said of the next season. Whenever it will be played. 



The goal for Raffy is to play in the Philippine Basketball Association. However, with some of his former teammates now plying their trade in the B. League in Japan, that too is an option.



“I think the pandemic has forced all of us to be mindful of safety, not to take anything for granted, learn a new skill, and grab any opportunity there is. I understand Dwight for doing what he did. As for me, I have a year of school left in me and to get my basketball career back on track.”



“It’s staying positive and as always, trusting the difficult process to get where I want to go.”



After all, even in this pandemic, life for Raffy Verano is moving forward.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ATENEO
                                                      EAGLES
                                                      UAAP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jalen Green's Rockets host Filipino Heritage Night vs Jordan Clarkson's Jazz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jalen Green's Rockets host Filipino Heritage Night vs Jordan Clarkson's Jazz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Green, the 2021 NBA Draft No. 2 overall pick, and Clarkson, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, are both of Filipino des...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso unleashes solid 67 in Cognizant Founders Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso unleashes solid 67 in Cognizant Founders Cup


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso played true to form and dished out one of her best starts on the LPGA Tour — a 67 —  but Jin Young...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay's Adiwang gets first-ever main event fight vs UFC veteran
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay's Adiwang gets first-ever main event fight vs UFC veteran


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino fighter finally gets his battle with Brooks, who is making his debut with ONE Championship, seven months after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Murray thanks Instagram followers after return of wedding ring, shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Murray thanks Instagram followers after return of wedding ring, shoes


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Andy Murray thanked his Instagram followers for spreading the word Thursday (Friday, Manila time) after his missing wedding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ravena siblings' Japan B. League games watched online by 250,000 fans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ravena siblings' Japan B. League games watched online by 250,000 fans


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 B. League season debut of the Shiga Lakestars and the San-en Neophoenix last October 2 drew over 250,000 viewers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ateneo&rsquo;s Raffy Verano: It's about getting back on track
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ateneo’s Raffy Verano: It's about getting back on track


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Ateneo Blue Eagle Raffy Verano was kicking himself for missing out on UAAP Season 83 owing to academics. But having righted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras clash in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras clash in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After being teammates in grade school for La Salle Greenhills, Thirdy and Kobe figured in the “Battle of Katipunan”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rebisco bows to Iranian squad in Asia men's volleyball tiff opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rebisco bows to Iranian squad in Asia men's volleyball tiff opener


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Filipinos gave the Iranians some serious challenge in the second set but were utterly outclassed almost all throughout...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marina Rodriguez hopes to win 2nd straight UFC Fight Night event
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marina Rodriguez hopes to win 2nd straight UFC Fight Night event


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
For Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Marina Rodriguez, the time is now.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fury, Wilder ready for trilogy showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fury, Wilder ready for trilogy showdown


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) when he faces Deontay Wilder for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with