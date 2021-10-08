Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras clash in Japan B. League

Thirdy Ravena (L) and Kobe Paras are the second pair of Filipinos to clash in the new B. League season

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena seeks to get back on track, injured Ray Parks Jr. remains day-to-day while pals Thirdy Ravena and Kobe Paras lock horns as Filipino imports resume their campaigns in the second week of the 2021-2022 Japan B. League.



After splitting their opening games against Thirdy and San-en NeoPhoenix (1-1), Kiefer and the Shiga Lakestars (1-1) host the Javi Gomez de Liaño-less Ibaraki Robots (0-2) at the Ukaruchan Arena at 4:05 p.m.



De Liaño is unavailable for his squad due to a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving in Japan earlier this week as Ibaraki plays Kiefer’s Shiga anew tomorrow at the same time and venue.

Parks, who missed his squad’s opener against Shibuya last week due to a muscle strain injury, is doubtful to play anew as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (0-2) take on Hiroshima Dragonflies at 2:05 p.m. at the Dolphin’s Arena.



But all eyes will be on Thirdy and Paras as they usher in a new chapter in their storied friendship and rivalry when San-en hosts the Niigata Albirex BB (1-1) at the Hamamatsu Arena at 5:05 p.m.



After being teammates in grade school for La Salle Greenhills, Thirdy and Kobe figured in the “Battle of Katipunan” between Ateneo and UP in the UAAP before meeting as opponents anew in Japan this time.

“This weekend, mag-kalaban muna kami. It will be very exciting and at the same time, it's something the Filipino people would hopefully be proud of once again,” said Thirdy.

In the B. League Division II, Juan Gomez de Liaño and Earthfriends Tokyo Z (0-2) shoot for a breakthrough win against Yamagata at 5 p.m. at the Yamagataken Sogoundo Park.



Like Javi, Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses) and Kemark Cariño (Aomori Wat’s) are still in quarantine but could be available next week barring any hitches.