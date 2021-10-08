




































































 




   

   









Rebisco bows to Iranian squad in Asia men's volleyball tiff opener
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 2:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Rebisco opened its campaign on a wrong foot as it absorbed a 15-25, 22-25, 5-25 beating at the hands of Sirjan Foulad of Iran at the start of the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Friday.



The Filipinos gave the Iranians some serious challenge in the second set but were utterly outclassed almost all throughout in absorbing their first defeat of this tournament staking a spot to the World Club Championship late this year.



The 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist obviously missed Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo, its two best players who skipped this event because they have a prior commitment to play as imports in the Japanese league.



Ramin Khani and Mohammad Sadeghi presided over the carnage by firing nine points each while Motjaba Gholizad and Aleksandar Blagojevic scattered six hits apiece.



So dominant were the Iranians that they zoomed to a 9-0 lead in the third set that zapped the last fight out of the Dante Alinsunurin-mentored Filipinos.



Rebisco once led by four points early in the game but Sirjan Foulad woke up and went on an attacking spree to snatch the opening set.



The Filipinos made it interesting in the second set when they went just a point from catching up against the Iranians, 22-23, on two straight hits by Jao Umandal.



It was Rebisco’s last show of force though as Sirjan Foulad took over from there.



The country clashes with AGMK of Uzbekistan at 11 a.m. Saturday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

