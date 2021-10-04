UFC Fight Night 193’s main events lacked fireworks

The all-out-action first round in the Thiago Santos-Johnny Walker match that many expected did not materialize.

MANILA, Philippines – The Thiago Santos-Johnny Walker clash in UFC Fight Night 193 was minus the fireworks promised by both sides.

Granted the objective is to win and not just by wading in with all guns blazing. The light heavyweight battle between the top Brazilian mixed martial arts fighters turned into a feeling-out match with tactical attacks.

The all-out-action first round that many expected — I didn’t — did not materialize. Obviously both fighters respected what each brought to the Octagon. I think that Walker somewhat feared Santos’ knockout power.

I think in a match like this, you want to mess up someone’s game plan. Walker didn’t do enough even though he took the first round. He should have attacked and made Santos doubt himself and if he had hurt him early, the three-match losing streak Santos was on would be magnified.

Instead, Thiago grew in confidence as we believe he took the second round. Santos’ takedown in the final two minutes of the fifth round was the clincher.

I couldn’t believe that Walker was still all smiles after Santos won via unanimous decision although the points were close. Dude, you just got beat by a 37-year-old man.

Furthermore, I couldn’t believe the advice Walker was getting from his corner between rounds — that he was winning? Really? It was even. He should have come out like gangbusters.

The co-main event — a middleweight match — between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus looked promising but the inadvertent butting of heads took the fight out of the former as the latter wasn’t hurt much and went in for the kill.

It was just right that the match was declared ‘No contest” with both fighters promising to do this again.

Alex Oliveira and Niko Price getting it on in their welterweight match was as expected but a tad shocking. Oliveira entered looking like he had been through a sob fest as he was clearly in tears. I even think that messed him up in the first round which Price took.

Oliveira took the second and that meant it was coming down to a third and final round. Price took the match with a take down and some ground and pound for the win.

And if Thiago Santos made a case for the older fighters, his female counterpart, 36-year-old Antonina Shevchenko was destroyed in the second round of this flyweight clash by Casey O’Neill. Shevchenko had her moments but O’Neill took the fight to a higher notch in putting some serious hurt on Shevchenko.

That leaves the former with an 8-0-0 record and the latter with a 3-3 record in the UFC and possibly out of it.

I am looking forward to the Sunday (October 10) UFC Fight Night that features Mackenzie Dern (11-1-0) and Marina Rodriguez (14-1-2) in a women’s strawweight match at the UFC Apex.

UFC and all its related fights can be viewed on Tap Go. For subscriptions to the country’s leading digital sports platform, download the Tap Go app or check out their FB page for details.