








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Thirdy's San-En denies brother Kiefer, Shiga of sweep in OT thriller
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 3, 2021 | 5:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Thirdy's San-En denies brother Kiefer, Shiga of sweep in OT thriller
Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix got back at Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars in their rematch on Sunday
Japan B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix were able to avoid being swept by the Shiga Lakestars after a thrilling 101-96 win in overtime at the Ukaru-chan Arena in the Japan B. League on Sunday.



After San-En's meltdown against Thirdy's older brother Kiefer's Shiga Saturday, the NeoPhoenix were able to give the Lakestars a taste of their own medicine with a comeback win.





Trailing the whole match, a go-ahead layup by Thirdy gave San-En its first lead of the game at 75-74 with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter.



This began a back-and-forth affair that lasted until things were at deadlock, 85-all, with 1:26 remaining.



Shiga then missed on two chances to take back the lead, including a 3-point fadeaway attempt by Kiefer.



San-En had the chance to take the win in regulation when they forced a 24-shot clock violation with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter.



But Kiefer clamped down on his younger brother to force him out of bounds and take possession with two seconds remaining.



Ovie Soko missed a game-winning layup try for Shiga as the game headed to overtime.



In the extra period, San-En scored the first seven points to zoom to a 92-85 lead.



While Soko and Ravena would try to keep Shiga afloat, it would not be enough to get over the hump.



Thirdy hit a 3-pointer in overtime, 97-89, to match San-En's biggest lead of the game.






Thirdy finished with a game-high 21 points from 6-of-13 shooting along with seven rebounds and five assists to tow San-En to the win.



Elias Harris and Robert Carter played supporting role with 18 and 17 points, respectively.



Meanwhile, Kiefer and Soko both had 20 points each for Shiga in the losing effort.



The older Ravena also had seven assists to his name.



Shiga and San-En thus have identical 1-1 slates after opening weekend.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KIEFER RAVENA
                                                      THIRDY RAVENA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras, Niigata get back at Kyoto Hannaryz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras, Niigata get back at Kyoto Hannaryz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Erasing an 11-point deficit, Paras and the Albirex BB thus split their back-to-back games against Kyoto.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analyzing Kiefer and Shiga&rsquo;s win over Thirdy's San-En
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analyzing Kiefer and Shiga’s win over Thirdy's San-En


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena was instrumental in Shiga coming from behind to beat Thirdy Ravena and the San-En Neophoenix, 93-83, in front...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paras seeks to do better after 25-point debut for Niigata in B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paras seeks to do better after 25-point debut for Niigata in B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eager to find areas of improvement, Paras isn't looking to stay stagnant for his pro team.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hot finish puts Saso back in hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hot finish puts Saso back in hunt


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
From two down to six behind, Saso will have a lot of rallying to do to overhaul a huge deficit against a pair of fancied Koreans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy's San-En denies brother Kiefer, Shiga of sweep in OT thriller
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy's San-En denies brother Kiefer, Shiga of sweep in OT thriller


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After San-En's meltdown against Thirdy's older brother Kiefer's Shiga Saturday, the NeoPhoenix were able to give the Lakestars...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Being hooked on video games can lead to good things for the youth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Being hooked on video games can lead to good things for the youth


                              

                                                                  By Kyler Hewitt Sy |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
It's a stereotype that parents and adults always admonish young people about being so obsessed with video games. Let me tell...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator&rsquo;s second Predacast Masterclass
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator’s second Predacast Masterclass


                              

                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
Top content creators CongTV, Alodia Gosiengfiao and TNC Predator are just some of Predator Masters who are sharing their knowledge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cabal Mobile finally goes live following server-breaking beta test
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cabal Mobile finally goes live following server-breaking beta test


                              

                                 30 days ago                              


                                                            
Cabal Mobile: Heroes of Nevareth, the much-awaited mobile version of the beloved MMORPG franchise, is now live for the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine esports community mourns death of shoutcaster 'Kuya D'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine esports community mourns death of shoutcaster 'Kuya D'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 36 days ago                              


                                                            
Pangan, known as "Dunoo" or "Kuya D" coined the popular phrase "Lakad Matatag, Normalin Normalin" with fellow caster Marlon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Could esports make it as an Olympic sport?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Could esports make it as an Olympic sport?


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 53 days ago                              


                                                            
With the Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the IOC aims to assist International Sports Federations in developing virtual forms of their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing


                              

                                 65 days ago                              


                                                            
Now on its second year, the Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup, along with Tuason Racing, aims to expand its virtual motorsports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with