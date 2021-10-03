Kobe Paras, Niigata get back at Kyoto Hannaryz

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB were able to avenge their loss to the Kyoto Hannaryz, coming out victorious in their rematch, 76-75, at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka on Sunday.

Erasing an 11-point deficit, Paras and the Albirex BB thus split their back-to-back games against Kyoto.

After scoring 25 points in his debut, Paras was held to a more modest 10-point outing.

But he still ended up contributing in the endgame with four of his points made in the final three minutes of the basketball game.

Paras also grabbed the rebound that led to a Yuto Nohmi game-winner with three ticks left.

Nohmi and Rosco Allen top-scored for Albirex BB with 16 points each.

Meanwhile, Paras' former UP teammate Juan Gomez de Liaño played more minutes for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z but still fell to 0-2 after another loss at the hands of the Kagawa Five Arrows, 100-85.

Gomez de Liaño finished with 10 points on a 4-of-9 shooting clip to go along with two rebounds and a steal.