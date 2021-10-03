Paras seeks to do better after 25-point debut for Niigata in B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras had a sterling debut for the Niigata Albirex BB, finishing with 25 points, four assists, and two steals.

But the second generation basketball star was not satisfied with the way he performed, especially after his team lost to the Kyoto Hannaryz, 85-81 in their season opener.

Eager to find areas of improvement, Paras isn't looking to stay stagnant for his pro team.

"I wanted to play a little harder... It would be better to learn how to tighten the play at key points," Paras said on Albirex's Japanese website.

"It's still the first game, so I want to learn a lot from here. Personally, I didn't think I was able to do well," he added.

Paras had started out the game strong, scoring more than a third of Niigata's total points at the half with 20 points as his team led 50-41.

Defense would slow him down in the second half as he was limited to only five more points for the rest of the game.

He did have a chance to commence a game-tying play in the final 15 seconds of the match when he stole the ball with Niigata trailing by three, 81-84.

But luck would not be on their side as Yuto Nohmi's three-point shot would not fall.

Now though, Paras sees an opportunity for redemption when they face Kyoto anew at 2:05 p.m. today, Manila time.

More than stuffing his own stat sheet, the former UP Maroon star hopes to impact his teammates as well.

"I would like to try to play for the team a little more," he said.

Filipinos also seeing action in the B. League today include the Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer whose respective teams San-En NeoPhoenix and Shiga Lakestars meet again.

Kiefer's Shiga trounced Thirdy's NeoPhoenix in a comeback win, 93-83.

The rematch between the Ravena brothers tip off 1:35 p.m.

In Division 2, Juan Gomez de Liaño's Earthfriends Tokyo Z will try to avenge their loss to Kagawa Five Arrows on Saturday with a rematch at 1:00 p.m.

Dwight Ramos (Toyama), Javi Gomez de Liaño (Ibaraki Robots), and Kemark Cariño (Aomari Wat's) have yet to join their teams as they finish their respective quarantines.

Meanwhile, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins will likely miss their game against the Sun Rockers Shibuya anew due to injury.

Shibuya stunned Nagoya on Saturday with a late game-winner, 80-77.