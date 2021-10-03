








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Paras seeks to do better after 25-point debut for Niigata in B. League
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 3, 2021 | 11:15am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Paras seeks to do better after 25-point debut for Niigata in B. League
Kobe Paras with Niigata Albirex BB
Niigata Albirex BB
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras had a sterling debut for the Niigata Albirex BB, finishing with 25 points, four assists, and two steals.



But the second generation basketball star was not satisfied with the way he performed, especially after his team lost to the Kyoto Hannaryz, 85-81 in their season opener.





Eager to find areas of improvement, Paras isn't looking to stay stagnant for his pro team.



"I wanted to play a little harder... It would be better to learn how to tighten the play at key points," Paras said on Albirex's Japanese website.



"It's still the first game, so I want to learn a lot from here. Personally, I didn't think I was able to do well," he added.



Paras had started out the game strong, scoring more than a third of Niigata's total points at the half with 20 points as his team led 50-41.



Defense would slow him down in the second half as he was limited to only five more points for the rest of the game.



He did have a chance to commence a game-tying play in the final 15 seconds of the match when he stole the ball with Niigata trailing by three, 81-84.



But luck would not be on their side as Yuto Nohmi's three-point shot would not fall.



Now though, Paras sees an opportunity for redemption when they face Kyoto anew at 2:05 p.m. today, Manila time.



More than stuffing his own stat sheet, the former UP Maroon star hopes to impact his teammates as well.



"I would like to try to play for the team a little more," he said.



Filipinos also seeing action in the B. League today include the Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer whose respective teams San-En NeoPhoenix and Shiga Lakestars meet again.



Kiefer's Shiga trounced Thirdy's NeoPhoenix in a comeback win, 93-83.



The rematch between the Ravena brothers tip off 1:35 p.m.



In Division 2, Juan Gomez de Liaño's Earthfriends Tokyo Z will try to avenge their loss to Kagawa Five Arrows on Saturday with a rematch at 1:00 p.m.



Dwight Ramos (Toyama), Javi Gomez de Liaño (Ibaraki Robots), and Kemark Cariño (Aomari Wat's) have yet to join their teams as they finish their respective quarantines.



Meanwhile, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins will likely miss their game against the Sun Rockers Shibuya anew due to injury.



Shibuya stunned Nagoya on Saturday with a late game-winner, 80-77.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KOBE PARAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Carlsen still ahead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 October 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Norway’s Magnus Carlsen edged Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri, 1.5-0.5, in the sixth-round tie-break to retain the overall lead at the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour grand finals, putting himself in position to win...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paras seeks to do better after 25-point debut for Niigata in B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paras seeks to do better after 25-point debut for Niigata in B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Eager to find areas of improvement, Paras isn't looking to stay stagnant for his pro team.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late frontside charge puts Saso in the hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late frontside charge puts Saso in the hunt


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Fil-Japanese ace rattled off four birdies in the last seven holes in a scorching frontside finish that netted her a spot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam SEA Games on; Thailand AIMAG off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam SEA Games on; Thailand AIMAG off


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Good news and bad news.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mixed bag drops Saso to T-16th after 2nd round in Shoprite LPGA Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mixed bag drops Saso to T-16th after 2nd round in Shoprite LPGA Classic


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Saso struggled in the back nine, where she had two bogeys and a double bogey against just one birdie from Holes 12 to 15...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hot finish puts Saso back in hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hot finish puts Saso back in hunt


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
From two down to six behind, Saso will have a lot of rallying to do to overhaul a huge deficit against a pair of fancied Koreans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palawan, Mindoro secure second round PCAP berths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palawan, Mindoro secure second round PCAP berths


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The second round of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup gets under way this coming week with foreign and local guest squads...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analyzing Kiefer and Shiga&rsquo;s win over Thirdy's San-En
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analyzing Kiefer and Shiga’s win over Thirdy's San-En


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena was instrumental in Shiga coming from behind to beat Thirdy Ravena and the San-En Neophoenix, 93-83, in front...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Liverpool boss Klopp compares anti-vax movement to drunk driving
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Liverpool boss Klopp compares anti-vax movement to drunk driving


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Take-up of the vaccine has been mixed among elite athletes, with reports last week suggesting only seven of the 20 Premier...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malditas' Quezada is first Filipino to debut in Japan top flight football league
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malditas' Quezada is first Filipino to debut in Japan top flight football league


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezada, who shone for the Malditas in 2019 during the SEA Games and the AFF Women's Championship, made her first appearance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with