Malditas' Quezada is first Filipino to debut in Japan top flight football league

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino athletes have been storming Japan in its different leagues, especially the B. League, where eight Filipino cagers are currently in contract.

But apart from basketball, Philippine athletes in football leagues in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Making her debut in the WE League on Saturday was Philippine national women's football team member Quinley Quezada, marking the first time a Filipino athlete participated in Japan's newest top flight professional football league.

FIRST OFFICIAL ???????? PARTICIPATION IN THE ???????? #WELEAGUE: Congrats to @quinleyquezada on finally making her debut for @jef_united in the 4th weekend of Japan's top flight pro women's league. She was subbed in the 81st minute and made one attacking opportunity. ???? #PinaysAbroad



???? JEF pic.twitter.com/Rp177ChiE8 — Pinay Futbol (@PinayFutbol) October 2, 2021

Quezada, who shone for the Malditas in 2019 during the SEA Games and the AFF Women's Championship, made her first appearance for JEF United Chiba during their 0-3 loss against Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

She was subbed in the 82nd minute to officially become the first Filipino to come on the pitch for the league.

She was able to produce an attempt on goal but was off target.

Her national team teammate Sarina Bolden is also in the WE League with the Chifure AS Elfren Saitama but has yet to make an appearance for the team.

The Philippine women's national football team recently booked their second straight appearance to the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup after ruling the qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Both Quezada and Bolden were unable to play for the national team due to their commitments in Japna.

However, they were able to help the squad in preparations by joining them in training camp in Irvine, California.