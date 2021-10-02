








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Animam double-double powers Radnicki Kragujevac to win in season opener
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 10:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Animam double-double powers Radnicki Kragujevac to win in season opener
Jack Animam
INSTAGRAM  /  Marko Lazarevic
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jack Danielle Animam was the leading force for ZKK Radnicki Kragujevac in their 78-77 win over ZKK Proleter 023 in their First Women's Basketball League of Serbia opener at the SBB Hala Jezero on Saturday.



Playing her first official game with the Serbian team, Animam logged a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead her squad to the win.



The national team mainstay also had two steals and two blocks.



Animam didn't take long to heat up for Radnicki when she scored the first five points of the ball game in quick succession.



However, Proleter had the hotter start and took a double-digit lead after 10 minutes of play, 23-12.



Radnicki slowly chipped away at the lead, though, and was ahead going into the final salvo, 56-52, after outscoring their opponents 23-16 in the third period.



Animam closed the third with a statement on defense when she blocked Jelena Bosnic on the last possession of the quarter.



But Proleter did not go down without a fight as they tied the game, 59-all, early in the fourth quarter.



This shortly after Animam had to ride the bench for a while after incurring her fourth foul.



But the comeback fell short as Animam scored on a layup to pad the lead to five, 76-71, with 27 ticks left in the game.



Andrea Glomazic then converted on clutch freebies to create breathing space for Radnicki with five seconds remaining.



Tijana Cukic sank a 3-pointer for Proleter in the game's last possession to arrive at the final score.



Milica Indic added to Animam's efforts with 18 points and seven rebounds for Radnicki.



Meanwhile, Cukic top-scored for Proleter with 17 points.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JACK ANIMAM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paras drops 25 but Niigata fall short of Kyoto in opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paras drops 25 but Niigata fall short of Kyoto in opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paras' spectacular professional debut where he added four assists and two steals to his 25 points was soured by the close...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late frontside charge puts Saso in the hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late frontside charge puts Saso in the hunt


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Fil-Japanese ace rattled off four birdies in the last seven holes in a scorching frontside finish that netted her a spot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o sees limited minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z fall to Kagawa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan Gomez de Liaño sees limited minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z fall to Kagawa


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coming off an injury, Gomez de Liaño managed to log two points and grab one assist, and one steal in his limited time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Choco Mucho falls to Kazakh squad in Asian volleyball tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Choco Mucho falls to Kazakh squad in Asian volleyball tiff


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Led by Kalei Mau, Choco Mucho showed some fight in the first set and the early part of the second but succumbed to the taller,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Year in Teyvat: The Genshin 'Impact'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Year in Teyvat: The Genshin 'Impact'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
miHoYo took the world by storm last September 28, 2020, when it released its free-to-play open-world game Genshin Impact where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Being hooked on video games can lead to good things for the youth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Being hooked on video games can lead to good things for the youth


                              

                                                                  By Kyler Hewitt Sy |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It's a stereotype that parents and adults always admonish young people about being so obsessed with video games. Let me tell...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator&rsquo;s second Predacast Masterclass
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator’s second Predacast Masterclass


                              

                                 24 days ago                              


                                                            
Top content creators CongTV, Alodia Gosiengfiao and TNC Predator are just some of Predator Masters who are sharing their knowledge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cabal Mobile finally goes live following server-breaking beta test
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cabal Mobile finally goes live following server-breaking beta test


                              

                                 29 days ago                              


                                                            
Cabal Mobile: Heroes of Nevareth, the much-awaited mobile version of the beloved MMORPG franchise, is now live for the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine esports community mourns death of shoutcaster 'Kuya D'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine esports community mourns death of shoutcaster 'Kuya D'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 35 days ago                              


                                                            
Pangan, known as "Dunoo" or "Kuya D" coined the popular phrase "Lakad Matatag, Normalin Normalin" with fellow caster Marlon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Could esports make it as an Olympic sport?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Could esports make it as an Olympic sport?


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 52 days ago                              


                                                            
With the Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the IOC aims to assist International Sports Federations in developing virtual forms of their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing


                              

                                 64 days ago                              


                                                            
Now on its second year, the Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup, along with Tuason Racing, aims to expand its virtual motorsports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with