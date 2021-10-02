Animam double-double powers Radnicki Kragujevac to win in season opener

MANILA, Philippines — Jack Danielle Animam was the leading force for ZKK Radnicki Kragujevac in their 78-77 win over ZKK Proleter 023 in their First Women's Basketball League of Serbia opener at the SBB Hala Jezero on Saturday.

Playing her first official game with the Serbian team, Animam logged a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead her squad to the win.

The national team mainstay also had two steals and two blocks.

Animam didn't take long to heat up for Radnicki when she scored the first five points of the ball game in quick succession.

However, Proleter had the hotter start and took a double-digit lead after 10 minutes of play, 23-12.

Radnicki slowly chipped away at the lead, though, and was ahead going into the final salvo, 56-52, after outscoring their opponents 23-16 in the third period.

Animam closed the third with a statement on defense when she blocked Jelena Bosnic on the last possession of the quarter.

But Proleter did not go down without a fight as they tied the game, 59-all, early in the fourth quarter.

This shortly after Animam had to ride the bench for a while after incurring her fourth foul.

But the comeback fell short as Animam scored on a layup to pad the lead to five, 76-71, with 27 ticks left in the game.

Andrea Glomazic then converted on clutch freebies to create breathing space for Radnicki with five seconds remaining.

Tijana Cukic sank a 3-pointer for Proleter in the game's last possession to arrive at the final score.

Milica Indic added to Animam's efforts with 18 points and seven rebounds for Radnicki.

Meanwhile, Cukic top-scored for Proleter with 17 points.