Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games postponed, SEA Games to push through â€” POC

Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games postponed, SEA Games to push through — POC
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 4:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) is expected to be postponed to 2023, after initially being slated for March next year.



This is according to Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.



Meanwhile, the 31st Southeast Asian Games is likely to push through by May next year after its initial postponement.



"We are expecting both governments of Thailand and Vietnam to make the official announcements next week," Tolentino said.



The SEA Games were supposed to happen later this year, but had to be moved due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the region.



While Vietnam has yet to name a specific date, Tolentino and the POC already have an idea.



"I believe it would be in the latter part of May 2022," he said.



The AIMAG's postponement to 2023 will be one less tiff for a busy 2022 which features the SEA Games, the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Huangzhoue Asian Games, and the Asian Youth Games in Shantou, to name a few.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

