Choco Mucho falls to Kazakh squad in Asian volleyball tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Zhetysu of Kazakhstan survived Choco Mucho’s serious challenge in the first two sets and hammered out a 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 victory Saturday in the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

It was the first win for the Kazakhs, the nine-time club champions back home, in Pool A while the Nationals absorbed their second straight defeat after an 11-25, 26-28, 17-25 defeat to host Nakhon Ratchasima the day before.

Led by Kalei Mau, Choco Mucho showed some fight in the first set and the early part of the second but succumbed to the taller, bigger Kazakhs in the end.

Meanwhile, Rebisco, the Philippines’ other team, received a piece of good news after skipper Aby Marano, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Eya Laure and Ivy Lacsina were all cleared to play.

Rebisco is playing Supreme Chonburi as of posting time.

Marano, Manabat, Laure and Lacsina did not get their medical clearance in time and missed their first game — a 23-25, 13-25, 17-25 loss to Altay of Kazakhstan Friday.