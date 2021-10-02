








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Tabuena, Go bomb out of KFT Q-School
                        

                           
Dante Navarro - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 2:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena and Lloyd Go produced contrasting results to close out their unsuccessful campaign in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Stage I with the former running out of holes in a fiery assault and the latter fumbling at the finish at the Dayton Valley Golf Club in Nevada Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



Tabuena, all but out of the race at 44th after 54 holes, nevertheless went for broke and came through with a pair of back-to-back birdies from Nos. 11 and 15 but could only produce three birdies against two bogeys the rest of the way for a 32-35 card.



Counting his two 74s and a 68, the recent Idaho Open winner pooled a five-under 263 total for 37th place among 75 bidders, six strokes behind the Top 20 plus ties who made it to Stage II of the three-part qualifier leading to KFT cards next year.



Go actually had a shot at one of the coveted slots after moving within three shots off the cut at 29th with a 66 Thursday. But the Cebuano ace blew a two-under card after 12 holes with a disastrous bogey-double bogey finish.



The former national champion wound up with a 73 and instead tumbled to a share of 42nd with a 285 that included rounds of 72-74.



Meanwhile, former The Country Club Invitational and Philippine Golf Tour winner Kim Joo Hyung safely made it to the next phase, finishing tied for third at 270 after a 67 that capped four days of brilliant shotmaking that produced back-to-back five-under cards and a 69.



Gunner Wiebe topped one of the six satellite qualifiers with a 268 after a 66, edging fellow Californian and first round leader Skyler Finnell, who also shot a six-under card for a 269, for top honors.



Tabuena birdied Nos, 11 and 12 and gained strokes on Nos. 15 and 16 but the ICTSI-backed ace failed to get up-and-down on the 17th before recovering the shot on the next for a 32. He then birdied the second, missed a chance on the par-5 third but buried another birdie on the fifth to six-under.



But he missed the par-4 seventh green and flubbed another birdie opportunity on the next before holing out a routine par.



Tabuena and Go, meanwhile, could seek spots in KFT events through the tougher, more challenging Monday qualifiers.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

