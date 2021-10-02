








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
'Win or go home' time for Palawan, Mindoro and Cordova in PCAP Saturday
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 12:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — It’s gut check time for several squads hoping to advance to the second round of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup.



With only the top eight teams of the southern division advancing to the second round where the guest squads await, the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit, Mindoro Tamaraws, and the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors will fight for dear life in the final matches of the first round.



Palawan-Albay, at 4-3, faces Cebu, already ousted and yet winless, in the first match of the day. Then in the second game, they take on Cordova that has suffered greatly from the moving of their players to Lapu Lapu.



The Queen’s Gambit, on paper, have an easier path to advance as they have accrued 69 points. 



Cordova at 2-6 is tied with Mindoro for the same record and will need to win both matches and by a huge amount of points and a miracle if they want to bottle up Palawan-Albay. 



The Dutchess Dagami Warriors, go up against the last undefeated team of the first round in the Wesley So Cup champions Iloilo Kisela Knights and lastly, Palawan.



What is a tragedy for this team that finished atop the Southern Division of the Wesley So Cup with a 28-6 record and finished third in the tournament has been greatly de-powered by moving almost the entire line-up to other teams.



After making the play-offs in the first two conferences of the maiden season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, they are in danger of missing the cut and limping out badly. 



It is the same situation for the Tamaraws. Mindoro likewise will go through the eye of the needle when they take on the top two squads of the south in Negros and Iloilo.



The matches of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be viewed at the Facebook page of PCAP or through each teams’ respective FB page. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

