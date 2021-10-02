








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Late frontside charge puts Saso in the hunt
                        

                           
Dante Navarro - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 12:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Late frontside charge puts Saso in the hunt
Philippines' Yuka Saso reacts after teeing off from the 14th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.
KAZUHIRO NOGI  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It took Yuka Saso practically seven holes to mount her charge but it proved just enough for the US Women’s Open champ to get into the mix.



The Fil-Japanese ace rattled off four birdies in the last seven holes in a scorching frontside finish that netted her a spot at joint 11th, just two shots behind Korean So Yeon Ryu and Jodi Shadoff of England at the start of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey Friday.





Fellow ICTSI player Bianca Pagdanganan also needed a late charge to fuel her own drive, birdying two of the last three holes at the back to break a par-game for a 69 and joint 29th while Dottie Ardina mixed two birdies with the same number of bogeys for a 71 and a share of 70th.



That Saso put herself in early conversation in a stretch of seven holes spoke well of the caliber of the player who went on a shaky start at the short par-71 (37-34), 6,217-yard Seaview’s Bay course in Galloway coming off a big finish in last week’s Arkansas Championship.



She actually produced a couple of brilliant shots to check an impending slide, pitching from the rope side left of the 16th green to some 13 feet out and making the putt. She then barely saved a wild drive from going out-of-bounds on the 18th and went on to birdie the par-5 hole.



"I didn't have the time to look for the cause (of her early struggle), so I had to do my best," said Saso, who bogeyed No. 10 and fell by two off Hataoka early on after the latter parred the first two holes and birdied the 12th.



But it took her a while to re-calibrate her game and when she did, there seemed to be no stopping one of the sport’s rising stars.

Saso birdied No. 3, another par-5 hole, then hacked a superb 56-degree wedge shot from 70 yards on the left rough to within inches of the cup then capped her big frontside rally with back-to-back birdies.



Just like that, Saso posted a four-under card although she had to settle for a share of 11th as 10 others turned in lower scores in an expected rousing start to the 54-hole championship over a links-type course that is short by the LPGA Tour campaigners’ standards.



“The feeling there (in the last nine holes) has improved. So I’m glad I ended up good,” said the 20-year-old Fil-Japanese seeking a second LPGA victory after edging Hataoka in sudden death for her major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open.



But the Japanese got back at Saso in last week’s Arkansas Championship, which the former ruled and where the latter ended up tied at fourth in a sizzling final round rally that featured two eagles that however proved short.



But just two shots behind So and Shadoff in a similar 54-hole championship, Saso has all the room to mount a challenge for another title crack in the world’s premier circuit.



Hataoka actually stayed 2-up on Saso with another birdie on the first hole but the five-time LPGA winner went on a roller-coaster finish of two birdies against two bogeys and ended up with a 69.



So and Shadoff, meanwhile, led the assault with a pair of 65 they spiked with eagles on No. 3 with the former highlighting her 32-33 card with five straight birdies from No. 7. The Korean, however, failed to wrest solo control with a bogey on the 14th.



In contrast, Shadoff birdied the 18th to complete a bogey-free 33-32 round as the pair grabbed a one-stroke lead over a slew of aces, led by Koreans Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, Finland’s Matilda Castren and Brooke Henderson of Canada, along with Nanna Madsen of Denmark, France’s Celine Boutier, Amy Olson of the US and South African Paula Reto, who also fired 66s, setting the stage for a fierce battle of power and ball control in the second round Saturday for key spots heading to the final round.



Joining Saso at 11th are Cheyenne Knight, Liz Nagel, Lauren Stephenson and Brittany Linlicome of the US, Chinese Muni He, Caroline Masson of Germany, South African Ashleigh Buhai, Leona Maguire of Ireland and Perrine Delacour of France.



Sixty nine of the starting field of 132 shot one-under par or better with 21 more matching par, the projected cutoff score in the $1.75 million championship won by England’s Mel Reid by two over American Jennifer Kupcho on a 19-under total last year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

