Meralco braces for 'different' Magnolia ahead of semifinals clash

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts are expecting an unfamiliar Magnolia Hotshots team when they begin their best-of-seven series in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Sunday.

Only playing the Hotshots once and fairly early in the conference, Meralco head coach Norman Black knows just how much different the team they will be sharing the hardcourt with will be.

Despite beating Magnolia by a thread, 95-94, in their elimination matchup last September 1, Black knows his team won't have any advantage over the Chito Victolero-led squad.

"It's going to be tough, I mean we played them early in the conference. We beat them but it was very, very early," Black said after their 97-86 win over the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday.

"So, obviously, you know, they're a different team now, they've gelled already as the conference has gone on," he added.

Meralco is coming off a knockout match against the Road Warriors after their twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals was erased.

There's no rest for the weary, though, as now they're faced with the next challenge.

"We'll be just studying tape, studying videos and trying to find out exactly what [Magnolia are] doing, what they did in their last series and trying to get the guys ready for Game 1," Black said.

The clash between the Bolts and the Hotshots open a double-header on Sunday, October 3, at 2:00 p.m.