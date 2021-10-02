Bahrain-based BRAVE CF heaps praise on Manny Pacquiao after retirement

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has earned the respect of scores in the sports world, not just in boxing but in other sports as well.

After he formalized his retirement earlier this week, then, there was no shortage of tributes to the sport's only eight-division world champion.

Included in the sports personalities who paid homage to Pacquiao was BRAVE Combat Federation president Mohammed Shahid.

"Manny Pacquiao is a legend of combat sports, not just in the Philippines, but worldwide. He has proven that a young kid full of dreams, talent, and perseverance can overcome adversities and march towards world titles, glory, and legendary status," he said.

"He deserves all the best in this new chapter of his life. We, at BRAVE Combat Federation, are working hard to make sure that Pacquiao’s story is not an isolated incident in the sport anymore. Manny will serve as an inspiration to many, many future world-class athletes from all around the world and all walks of life," he added.

The Bahrain-based MMA promotion has a number of Filipino talents.

One of them, lightweight contender Rolando Dy, also heaped praise on the 42-year-old retired boxer.

"Happy retirement, my idol. Thank you for paving the way for all of us. You are a true icon of combat sports. I will forever be grateful for the inspiration you've given us," Dy said.