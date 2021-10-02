








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Saso two strokes off leaders in Shoprite LPGA Classic
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 9:47am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso two strokes off leaders in Shoprite LPGA Classic
Yuka Saso of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 01, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey. 
SARAH STIER  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso had a strong start to her campaign at the Shoprite LPGA Classic on Friday, finishing joint-11th after the first round at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course in New Jersey.



Coming off of a fourth place finish in Arkansas, Saso fired a -4 to open things off and place her self just two strokes off of leaders So Yeon Ryu of Korea and English golfer Jodi Ewart Shadoff at 6-under par.



The 20-year-old started the round in the back nine where she began with a bogey in the 10th hole.



A birdie in Hole 18 would bring her into the front nine even.



It was all smoooth sailing for Saso then as she went on to fire four birdies in her final nine holes to finish well into the green.



Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan is in the midfield of the leaderboard at joint 29th.



Pagdanganan actually fired five birdies in the round but three bogeys slowed her pace.



Their compatriot Dottie Ardina, for her part, finished even and is in the bottom half of the pack at joint-70th.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

