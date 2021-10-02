








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Gilas belles keep spot in asia cup elite level
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gilas belles keep spot in asia cup elite level
Janine Pontejos makes a brave stand in a fight for the loose ball.
FIBA.basketball
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team saved its best for last, beating India, 74-70, to stay in Division A of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman, Jordan yesterday morning.



After three straight losses in the group phase, the Nationals finally broke through in the all-important 7th-8th classification match to avoid relegation to Division B.



Skipper Janine Pontejos and Khate Castillo combined for 11 of the team’s 15 triples to finish with 22 points apiece as Gilas scored a repeat win over the Indians two years apart.



Afril Bernardino sizzled all over the floor in Gilas’ big win, scattering nine points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and four blocks.



The Filipinas trounced India, 92-78, in the same relegation duel in 2019 to retain elite Level 1 status in the continental tilt.



Gilas succumbed to powerhouse teams China, 143-52, Australia, 120-56, and Chinese Taipei, 92-53, but it came out as a whole different squad against India.



“I’m just so happy. The girls didn’t stop competing,” said coach Pat Aquino as Gilas salvaged a seventh-place finish against Asia’s finest squads.



After trailing 33-39 at the break, Gilas exploded in the second half punctuated by Castillo’s back-to-back threes in the last two minutes for a 72-65 lead before banking on crucial stops to seal the deal.



Pushpa Senthil Kumar had 15 markers and 12 boards in a foiled effort for India, which has been demoted to Division B in the next Asia Cup edition.



Meanwhile, South Korea and Australia advanced to the semis as the former topped Chinese Taipei, 80-74, and the latter rapped New Zealand, 72-61.



Reigning champion Japan and China were the first to punch their tickets to the Final Four after topping their respective groups.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

