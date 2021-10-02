Saso launches drive in ShopRite Classic

MANILA, Philippines — After her Top 4 finish last week, Philippine ace Yuka Saso looks to sustain her run as she competes in the ShopRite LPGA Classic beginning today (Manila time) in Galloway, New Jersey.

Saso, who rallied to grab a share of fourth in the recent NW Arkansas Championship, is up for a great duel with old Japanese rival Nasa Hataoka in one of the marquee flights kicking off action in the 54-hole tourney at the Seaview’s Bay course.

The 20-year-old Saso and Hataoka disputed the US Women’s Open crown last June with the Philippine pride winning it in the third playoff hole. The two face off anew in a 12:44 a.m. (Manila time) flight on No. 10 with Swedish Madelene Sagstrom.

Saso’s fellow ICTSI-backed bets Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan aim for a strong showing in the $1.75-million event after tying for 56th and 74th, respectively, in Arkansas.

Ardina makes a backside start at 1:28 a.m. along with Swedish Dani Holmqvist and Danish Nicole Estrup.