Sports
                        
Host team rips Choco Mucho
                        

                           
Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nakhon Ratchasima overcame a strong second-set challenge by Choco Mucho and hammered out a 25-11, 28-26, 25-17 victory yesterday at the start of the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Korat, Thailand.



After a poor opening-set performance, the Nationals came out strong in the second set with Kalei Mau powering the team to three set points, including the last at 26-25.



But they faltered in the end as the hosts seized the last three points and a 2-0 set lead.



That proved to be a back-breaker for Choco Mucho as Nakhon Ratchasima displayed the same intensity it showed in the first set in dominating the third and clinching the match.



Choco Mucho plays Kazakhstan’s Zhetyssu at 1:30 p.m. today while the country’s other team, Rebisco, was battling another Kazakh squad, Altay, at press time.



Choco Mucho played minus Majoy Baron and Kianna Dy, who were transferred to Rebisco in the last minute after four unnamed Rebisco players did not clear medical protocols.



It was not yet known if the said four got their clearance at press time.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 After career-best NBA season, Jazz's Jordan Clarkson starts with 'clean slate'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After career-best NBA season, Jazz's Jordan Clarkson starts with 'clean slate'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opting not to dwell on what has already past, the Fil-Am guard is instead looking forward to a clean slate — something...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Afterword on Manny Pacquiao
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The world is heaping praise and gratitude upon Manny Pacquiao as he formally announced his retirement from boxing.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Splash sister' Castillo waxes hot, tows Gilas past India to avoid relegation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Splash sister' Castillo waxes hot, tows Gilas past India to avoid relegation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Success in the endgame began for Gilas at the three-minute mark of the third quarter when they took their first lead since...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Ravena siblings collide as Japan B. League tips off on Tap Go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ravena siblings collide as Japan B. League tips off on Tap Go


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the first time, brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena will play against each other, and it’s in international play as...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Bolts join faves&rsquo; march to semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bolts join faves’ march to semis


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Second seed Meralco took the longer route but reached its intended destination just the same.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Gilas belles keep spot in asia cup elite level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas belles keep spot in asia cup elite level


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team saved its best for last, beating India, 74-70, to stay in Division A of the FIBA Women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Saso launches drive in ShopRite Classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso launches drive in ShopRite Classic


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
After her Top 4 finish last week, Philippine ace Yuka Saso looks to sustain her run as she competes in the ShopRite LPGA Classic...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Japan league presents Kiefer vs Thirdy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan league presents Kiefer vs Thirdy


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino basketball standouts led by Kiefer Ravena will usher in new beginnings with their foreign ballclubs as the Japan...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Varsity training restart awaits IATF go-signal
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A letter of intent to restart training for varsity athletes has been submitted by the UAAP to CHED which is now awaiting a ruling from IATF on the nationwide application of the alert level system before formalizing...

                                                         


      

         

            
