








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Bolts prevail over Road Warriors, seal semis duel vs Hotshots
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
October 1, 2021 | 9:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bolts prevail over Road Warriors, seal semis duel vs Hotshots
Meralco's Chris Newsome, pictured here being guarded by Kevin Alas of NLEX, finished with a game-high 23 points.
PBA Images
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Second seed Meralco took the longer route but reached its intended destination just the same.



Foiled on their first try, the twice-to-beat Bolts made all the right moves this time to knock out gritty No. 7 NLEX, 97-86, and advance to the 46th PBA Philippine Cup semifinals last night in Bacolor, Pampanga.



Backcourt duo Chris Newsome and Anjo Caram and veteran big Cliff Hodge provided the major spark as the Bolts got the job done after dropping an 80-81 heartbreaker last Wednesday.



The Bolts lined themselves up for a live-wire showdown with No.3 Magnolia in the best-of-seven Final Four.



“It feels great to be back (in the semis). This is what we play for – to compete, get to as far as we can,” said Newsome who struck with 23 points plus nine rebounds and six assists.



“We’ve been to the semis last year and it didn’t go how we wanted it so here we are trying to redeem ourselves by winning the semis and getting to the finals this time,” added the Fil-Am, recalling their close 2-3 loss to eventual champion Barangay Ginebra in 2020.



While Newsome produced his best performance since getting out of the league’s health protocols, Hodge (16-9-2) and Caram (16 with six assists) also dished out solid outings in the clincher.



“It was a total team effort. The whole team believes in each other and I think that’s what got us the win today,” said Newsome.



The Bolts extricated from a tight contest with a telling 24-14 exchange in the second quarter, which put them ahead 46-35. They continued pounding after the break and even led by as many as 18 at 62-44. And when the Road Warriors mounted a serious bid to salvage their season, Newsome, Caram and Reynel Hugnatan stepped forward to ward off the threat.



“We did a good job defensively tonight,” said coach Norman Black, whose charges held NLEX to a 39.1 percent shooting (27-of-69) and stifled ace rookie Calvin Oftana to a scoreless second half after an initial 14-point explosion.



Don Trollano paced the Road Warriors with 19, firing 15 of them in the final canto.



The scores:



Meralco 97 - Newsome 23, Hodge 16, Caram 16, Hugnatan 11, Quinto 9, Maliksi 8, Belo 7, Pinto 5, Almazan 2, Pasaol 0.



NLEX 86 - Trollano 19, Oftana 14, Quinahan 13, Cruz 11, Alas 10, Semerad 8, Soyud 4, Paniamogan 3, Miranda 2, Ighalo 2,



Quarterscores: 22-21, 46-35, 68-60, 97-86.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOLTS
                                                      CHRIS NEWSOME
                                                      MERALCO
                                                      NLEX
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Splash sister' Castillo waxes hot, tows Gilas past India to avoid relegation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Splash sister' Castillo waxes hot, tows Gilas past India to avoid relegation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Success in the endgame began for Gilas at the three-minute mark of the third quarter when they took their first lead since...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Question of power as ShopRite Classic golf tourney unfolds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Question of power as ShopRite Classic golf tourney unfolds


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan must’ve played this thought over and over again the last few days – dominate the Seaview’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Choco Mucho falters vs Nakhon Ratchasima is Asian volleyball tourney opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Choco Mucho falters vs Nakhon Ratchasima is Asian volleyball tourney opener


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nakhon Ratchasima overcame a strong second-set challenge by Choco Mucho and hammered out a 25-11, 28-26, 25-17 victory Friday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine volleyball squads down by 4 players due to health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine volleyball squads down by 4 players due to health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Thursday tweaked the roasters of its two national women’s teams seeing action in the Asian Volleyball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel&rsquo;s Austria braces for &lsquo;different story&rsquo; vs TNT in PBA semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Miguel’s Austria braces for ‘different story’ vs TNT in PBA semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Beermen, who are looking to return to the top of the Philippine Cup with defending champions Ginebra now out of contention,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After career-best NBA season, Jazz's Jordan Clarkson starts with 'clean slate'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After career-best NBA season, Jazz's Jordan Clarkson starts with 'clean slate'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opting not to dwell on what has already past, the Fil-Am guard is instead looking forward to a clean slate — something...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Real Magic' campaign shines spotlight on esports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Real Magic' campaign shines spotlight on esports


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The campaign made its introduction via a film posted by the company last September 26, featuring a gamer and their avatar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Go bounces back but Tabuena fades Korn Ferry golf tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go bounces back but Tabuena fades Korn Ferry golf tiff


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
While Lloyd Go sustained a fiery three-birdie binge to pull off a solid, eagle-spiked 66, Miguel Tabuena blew a stirring birdie-par-eagle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial gets Chooks in his corner for grassroots program, pro career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial gets Chooks in his corner for grassroots program, pro career


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eumir Marcial received a huge boost from sports man Ronald Mascarinas and his company Chooks-to-Go during his homecoming in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women thank Filipino community in Jordan for support in FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women thank Filipino community in Jordan for support in FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the stands of the Prinze Hamza Hall in the past week were scores of Overseas Filipino Workers and their families, never...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with