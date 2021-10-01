








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Go bounces back but Tabuena fades Korn Ferry golf tiff
                        

                           
Dante Navarro - Philstar.com
October 1, 2021 | 11:42am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Go bounces back but Tabuena fades Korn Ferry golf tiff
Miguel Tabuena
File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – They did what they were supposed to do — start strong in moving day. But while Lloyd Go sustained a fiery three-birdie binge to pull off a solid, eagle-spiked 66, Miguel Tabuena blew a stirring birdie-par-eagle roll with mishaps after mishaps and faded with a 74.



Their contrasting third round results had Go staying in the hunt in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Stage I and Tabuena virtually losing track of his target at the Dayton Valley Golf Club in Nevada Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



Stalled at 44th in the first two days with 72 and 74, Go found his touch and rhythm early and birdied the first three holes at the back then snapped a streak of pars with another birdie on the first hole.



His confidence rising, the Cebuano hit two solid shots and eagled the par-5 No. 3 before another par-run led him to a pair of 33s.



Go remained outside of the Top 20 bracket but at joint 29th with 212, the former national champion moved three strokes behind his target heading to the final 18 holes of one of the six satellite tournaments.



But the Seton Hall University product will need to match or better his third round output to foster hopes for a stint in the next stage with a slew of others just within sight of Top 20, including Yung-Hua Liu (64), Jeffrey Kang (67), Matt Organisak (70) and Ben Geyer (71), who all pooled 210s for joint 23rd, and Matthew Cole and Chris Malec, who shot identical 70s, who assembled 211s.



Hanging on at No. 20 at 209s are Nathan Maas and Michael Balcar, who matched 67s, and Chris Yeorn, who fired a 70.



Like Go, Tabuena, who stumbled with an opening 74 but fought back into contention with a 68 Wednesday, went three-under after the first three holes at the front. But just when he thought he had the par-72 layout all figured out, the two-time Philippine Open champion fumbled with a triple bogey on the par-3 No. 4 then yielded another stroke on the ninth.



The ICTSI-backed ace recovered and birdied the 11th but a bogey-bogey mishap from No. 13 and another 74 had the recent Idaho Open winner tumbling down from joint 31st to a share of 44th at 216, now seven strokes behind the projected cutoff score.



That leaves Tabuena with no option but to produce a solid round Friday and hope those in the cutoff line would flounder on a course that however continued to yield low scores in the absence of the wind.



Only the top 20 plus ties will advance to Stage II slated in five venues starting on Oct. 12 with the final qualifier to be held Nov. 4-7 in Savannah, Georgia.



Korean Kim Joo Hyung earlier stormed ahead with a four-under card after 12 holes for a 14-under overall total but the 2019 The Country Club Invitational winner double-bogeyed the par-3 16th. But he birdied the 18th to save a 69 for joint fifth at 203 and all but secure a slot in the next phase of three-part elims leading to KFT cards next year.



Li Wang fired the tournament-best 65 to seize control at 200, one stroke ahead of David Bradshaw and Gregory Moss, who both carded 68s for joint second at 201, while Gunner Wiebe turned in a 66 for solo fourth at 202.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      MIGUEL TABUENA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Splash sister' Castillo waxes hot, tows Gilas past India to avoid relegation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Splash sister' Castillo waxes hot, tows Gilas past India to avoid relegation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Success in the endgame began for Gilas at the three-minute mark of the third quarter when they took their first lead since...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine volleyball squads down by 4 players due to health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine volleyball squads down by 4 players due to health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Thursday tweaked the roasters of its two national women’s teams seeing action in the Asian Volleyball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers ace Embiid unhappy with 'disrespectful' Simmons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers ace Embiid unhappy with 'disrespectful' Simmons


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid accused unsettled star Ben Simmons of "disrespecting" his teammates as he attempts to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ravena siblings collide as Japan B. League tips off on Tap Go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ravena siblings collide as Japan B. League tips off on Tap Go


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the first time, brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena will play against each other, and it’s in international play as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women thank Filipino community in Jordan for support in FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women thank Filipino community in Jordan for support in FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the stands of the Prinze Hamza Hall in the past week were scores of Overseas Filipino Workers and their families, never...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After career-best NBA season, Jazz's Jordan Clarkson starts with 'clean slate'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After career-best NBA season, Jazz's Jordan Clarkson starts with 'clean slate'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Opting not to dwell on what has already past, the Fil-Am guard is instead looking forward to a clean slate — something...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Question of power as ShopRite Classic golf tourney unfolds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Question of power as ShopRite Classic golf tourney unfolds


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan must’ve played this thought over and over again the last few days – dominate the Seaview’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Real Magic' campaign shines spotlight on esports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Real Magic' campaign shines spotlight on esports


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The campaign made its introduction via a film posted by the company last September 26, featuring a gamer and their avatar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel&rsquo;s Austria braces for &lsquo;different story&rsquo; vs TNT in PBA semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Miguel’s Austria braces for ‘different story’ vs TNT in PBA semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Beermen, who are looking to return to the top of the Philippine Cup with defending champions Ginebra now out of contention,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial gets Chooks in his corner for grassroots program, pro career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial gets Chooks in his corner for grassroots program, pro career


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eumir Marcial received a huge boost from sports man Ronald Mascarinas and his company Chooks-to-Go during his homecoming in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with