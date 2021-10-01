








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
San Miguel’s Austria braces for ‘different story’ vs TNT in PBA semis
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 1, 2021 | 11:16am

                           

                        

                                                                        
San Miguelâ€™s Austria braces for â€˜different storyâ€™ vs TNT in PBA semis
SMB head coach Leo Austria
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen made the only dent in the TNT Tropang Giga's record in the PBA Philippine Cup elimination round, handing them their only loss in 11 games.



But SMB head coach Leo Austria said his team won't be dwelling on that when they face the top-seeded squad in a best-of-seven series in the semifinals.





"It [just] happened na nagkaroon kami ng opportunity na talunin namin sila sa eliminations and that gives us some confidence. But semifinals, especially [a] best-of-seven series, is a different story," Austria said after the Beermen swept the Northport Batang Pier, 2-0 in their quarterfinals series.



The Beermen, who are looking to return to the top of the Philippine Cup with defending champions Ginebra now out of contention, remain wary of the Chot Reyes-led squad.



With TNT winning five of their last games, including their closeout on the Gin Kings in the quarterfinals, Austria knows how much momentum is on their opponents' side.



"We know na they are on a roll and they're playing hard, they're playing beautiful basketball and are very organized," said Austria.



"It's tough to beat Talk 'n Text because they are out there in [sic] a mission eh," he added.



The Beermen, though, now with a complete lineup of fit players, will try to stop the momentum of the title-seeking TNT.



"But we will try to do our best para macontain namin," said Austria.



No official schedule has been released yet on the semifinals matchup of the Philippine Cup.



The NLEX Road Warriors and Meralco Bolts play in a rubber match Friday evening for the final spot in the semifinals.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Splash sister' Castillo waxes hot, tows Gilas past India to avoid relegation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Splash sister' Castillo waxes hot, tows Gilas past India to avoid relegation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Success in the endgame began for Gilas at the three-minute mark of the third quarter when they took their first lead since...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine volleyball squads down by 4 players due to health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine volleyball squads down by 4 players due to health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Thursday tweaked the roasters of its two national women’s teams seeing action in the Asian Volleyball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers ace Embiid unhappy with 'disrespectful' Simmons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers ace Embiid unhappy with 'disrespectful' Simmons


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid accused unsettled star Ben Simmons of "disrespecting" his teammates as he attempts to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ravena siblings collide as Japan B. League tips off on Tap Go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ravena siblings collide as Japan B. League tips off on Tap Go


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the first time, brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena will play against each other, and it’s in international play as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women thank Filipino community in Jordan for support in FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women thank Filipino community in Jordan for support in FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the stands of the Prinze Hamza Hall in the past week were scores of Overseas Filipino Workers and their families, never...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After career-best NBA season, Jazz's Jordan Clarkson starts with 'clean slate'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After career-best NBA season, Jazz's Jordan Clarkson starts with 'clean slate'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Opting not to dwell on what has already past, the Fil-Am guard is instead looking forward to a clean slate — something...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Question of power as ShopRite Classic golf tourney unfolds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Question of power as ShopRite Classic golf tourney unfolds


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan must’ve played this thought over and over again the last few days – dominate the Seaview’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Real Magic' campaign shines spotlight on esports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Real Magic' campaign shines spotlight on esports


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The campaign made its introduction via a film posted by the company last September 26, featuring a gamer and their avatar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Go bounces back but Tabuena fades Korn Ferry golf tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go bounces back but Tabuena fades Korn Ferry golf tiff


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
While Lloyd Go sustained a fiery three-birdie binge to pull off a solid, eagle-spiked 66, Miguel Tabuena blew a stirring birdie-par-eagle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial gets Chooks in his corner for grassroots program, pro career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial gets Chooks in his corner for grassroots program, pro career


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eumir Marcial received a huge boost from sports man Ronald Mascarinas and his company Chooks-to-Go during his homecoming in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with