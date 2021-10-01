San Miguelâ€™s Austria braces for â€˜different storyâ€™ vs TNT in PBA semis

San Miguel’s Austria braces for ‘different story’ vs TNT in PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen made the only dent in the TNT Tropang Giga's record in the PBA Philippine Cup elimination round, handing them their only loss in 11 games.

But SMB head coach Leo Austria said his team won't be dwelling on that when they face the top-seeded squad in a best-of-seven series in the semifinals.

"It [just] happened na nagkaroon kami ng opportunity na talunin namin sila sa eliminations and that gives us some confidence. But semifinals, especially [a] best-of-seven series, is a different story," Austria said after the Beermen swept the Northport Batang Pier, 2-0 in their quarterfinals series.

The Beermen, who are looking to return to the top of the Philippine Cup with defending champions Ginebra now out of contention, remain wary of the Chot Reyes-led squad.

With TNT winning five of their last games, including their closeout on the Gin Kings in the quarterfinals, Austria knows how much momentum is on their opponents' side.

"We know na they are on a roll and they're playing hard, they're playing beautiful basketball and are very organized," said Austria.

"It's tough to beat Talk 'n Text because they are out there in [sic] a mission eh," he added.

The Beermen, though, now with a complete lineup of fit players, will try to stop the momentum of the title-seeking TNT.

"But we will try to do our best para macontain namin," said Austria.

No official schedule has been released yet on the semifinals matchup of the Philippine Cup.

The NLEX Road Warriors and Meralco Bolts play in a rubber match Friday evening for the final spot in the semifinals.