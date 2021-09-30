








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Gilas women try to avoid last-place finish, play India
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 30, 2021 | 3:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gilas women try to avoid last-place finish, play India
Coach Pat Aquino and the undersized Gilas brace for a tougher challenge against India.
FIBA.com
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – After a winless group phase campaign, Gilas Pilipinas women shoots for the next possible prize against also-ran India in a vital relegation match to retain its place in the Division A of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.



Action kicks off at 12 a.m. Saturday (Manila time) at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman, Jordan with the survivor dodging a last-place finish and a relegation to the Division B of the continental tilt.





Both squads got dragged into the seventh to eighth classification duel after finishing bottom in their groups with listless 0-3 slates.



Gilas bowed to China, 143-52, Australia, 120-56, and recently Chinese Taipei, 93-52, in Group B while India succumbed to Japan, 136-46, South Korea, 107-69 and New Zealand, 109-49, in Group A.



It will be an explosive rematch for both squads after figuring in a similar relegation game in the 2019 edition held India, where Gilas bested the host with a 92-78 win to stay in Division A.



This time though, coach Pat Aquino and the undersized Gilas brace for a tougher challenge.



"This will be very tough. I think India brought some tall players this time, and I brought some small players so it's gonna be very tough," Aquino said as Gilas troops into battle without anchors Jack Animam and Kelli Hayes.



“It's a matter of execution and adjustment. I think the players that we brought in have already experienced how to play here and maybe they'll bring their A-game. I hope we'll be competitive,” he added.



Afril Bernardino, who erupted for 24 points and 14 rebounds against Chinese Taipei early yesterday, spearheads the Gilas’ attack once again with the support of Janine Pontejos, Camille Clarin and Ella Fajardo.



Meanwhile, reigning champion Japan and China advanced to the semifinals after topping their groups. They will face the winner in the knockout playoffs between Australia and New Zealand, and South Korea and Chinese Taipei.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FIBA
                                                      GILAS WOMEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese Taipei waxes hot from deep, pushes Gilas women to brink of relegation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese Taipei waxes hot from deep, pushes Gilas women to brink of relegation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going 0-3 against their group, the Filipinas are thus placed on the chopping block for relegation to Division B of the t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International media hail Pacquiao after official retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
International media hail Pacquiao after official retirement


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The sports world, including some of the largest international media agencies, hailed Pacquiao after his illustrious care...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 De La Hoya to Marquez: 5 great Manny Pacquiao fights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
De La Hoya to Marquez: 5 great Manny Pacquiao fights


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
AFP Sport highlights five of the best involving the boxing legend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao career timeline: From the streets to superstardom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao career timeline: From the streets to superstardom


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao's rise from street kid to world champion boxer and presidential hopeful is a source of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How San Miguel teammates help June Mar Fajardo recover from the loss of his mother
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How San Miguel teammates help June Mar Fajardo recover from the loss of his mother


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With Fajardo known to be close to his mother, it was only normal that returning to play is taking more getting used to than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan B. League to air in Philippines via TapDMV
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan B. League to air in Philippines via TapDMV


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Japan B. League is bringing games of the historic 2021-2022 Season featuring eight Filipino players closer to the fans here...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beijing Winter Olympics rules out overseas fans over virus threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beijing Winter Olympics rules out overseas fans over virus threat


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
February's Beijing Winter Olympics will be held without overseas spectators and athletes must be fully vaccinated against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P2M at stake in inaugural Cabal Mobile esports tournament
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P2M at stake in inaugural Cabal Mobile esports tournament


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cabal Mobile is gearing up for its first esports tournament with a prize pool of Php2 million pesos, including in-game items,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thiago Santos raring to get back in UFC title contention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thiago Santos raring to get back in UFC title contention


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Thiago Santos is looking forward to resurrect his career when he takes on compatriot,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camarines stuns Negros in PCAP OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camarines stuns Negros in PCAP OT


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Camarines Soaring Eagles shot down the previously undefeated Negros Kingsmen with a 3-0 win in Armageddon in the PCAP-SMC-Ayala...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with