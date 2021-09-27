








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso finishes at 14-under, places 4th in Arkansas tiff
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 27, 2021 | 9:03am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso finishes at 14-under, places 4th in Arkansas tiff
The Philippines' Yuka Saso leaves the 18th green earing a wearing face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus after round three on the third day of the 45th AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, Scotland on August 21, 2021.
Andy Buchanan / AFP
                        

                        
LOS ANGELES – Yuka Saso placed fourth at 14-under overall, two shots adrift of eventual champion Nasa Hataoka of Japan, after the final round of the NW Arkansas Championship Sunday (Monday, Manila time).



Saso fired eagles at the seventh and 18th holes to help her finish strong, tying with American Daniel Kang at the fourth spot. 






The 2021 US Women's Open caped off the three-day tournament with scores of 69- 65-65 for a prize money of $104,506.



“I had one month off and it's good to be back. The crowd is amazing,” she said.






Saso’s fellow Filipina golfers Dottie Ardina (72 -69-68) and Bianca Pagdanangan (76 -65-71) ended up at 56th and 74th to take home $5,923 and $4,188, respectively.



Champion Hataoka followed up a pair of aces with a hot start in Sunday's final round to capture title for the second time.



The Japanese golfer kept the accelerator down, draining three birdies in her first four holes Sunday in a closing round of four-under 67 for a 16-under 197 total.



The 22-year-old Hataoka clinched her fifth career LPGA Tour title to go with her first in 2018 which came at the same tournament.



“My first win being here and of course the two holes-in-one, it kind of feels like it's my power spot,” said Hataoka.



The co-leader heading into Sunday's final round, Hataoka rolled in two hole-in-ones in as many days during her opening two rounds of the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas. 



Hataoka aced the 175-yard par-three No. 6 on Saturday with a five iron, one day after she aced the par-three No. 11 in a second straight round of 65.



She became just the fifth player in LPGA Tour history to make two aces in one tournament and the first since her Japanese compatriot Ayako Uehara at the 2016 Women’s Open.



Minjee Lee, who started the final round tied with Hataoka for the lead, shot a 68 to grab a share of second place with South Korea's Ji Eun-Hee, who had a 67.



Hataoka stormed out of the gate, making birdie on her first two holes. After a par at the third hole she birdied the par-four No. 4. 



She made another birdie on the par-five seventh and then rolled in her fifth and final birdie on No. 11. Her only blemish was a bogey on the par-four 13th after blasting her approach shot over the green.



"It was pretty tight, very stressful because the other players were so close to me. It was pretty stressful for me, yeah," said Hataoka, who also won the LPGA Marathon Classic in July.



Stacy Lewis and world No. 2 Ko Jin-Young ended in a tie for sixth at 12 under. Eight players tied for eighth at 11 under, including 2017 Arkansas champion Ryu So-Yeon, who shot a blistering 62 in final round. – With a report from AFP


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Usyk ends Joshua's reign as world heavyweight champion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Usyk ends Joshua's reign as world heavyweight champion


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The impressive Ukrainian triumphed 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 on the scorecards of the three judges in just the former undisputed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Utah reporter fails to recognize Clarkson in interview about the Jazz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Utah reporter fails to recognize Clarkson in interview about the Jazz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Yeah, a lot," Clarkson said when asked if he went to any Jazz games in the last season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang won't pursue teammate Pacio's world title for now: 'It's his time'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang won't pursue teammate Pacio's world title for now: 'It's his time'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
While he won't be gunning for the strap until a new champion arises, Adiwang isn't planning on stopping his improvement.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacio expected tough five-round grind vs Saruta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacio expected tough five-round grind vs Saruta


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
While it didn't go the distance and cut the action short at 3:38 in the first, there was no shortage of fireworks in the fight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ginebra keeps going amid unusual situation in Philippine Cup title bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ginebra keeps going amid unusual situation in Philippine Cup title bid


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though one of the powerhouse teams in the league, the Gin Kings found themselves fighting for dear life — not for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Brady outgunned as Stafford, Rams down Bucs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brady outgunned as Stafford, Rams down Bucs


                              

                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams outgunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Woods inspires from afar as US throttles Europe in Ryder Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Woods inspires from afar as US throttles Europe in Ryder Cup


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Tiger Woods couldn't make it to Whistling Straits, but US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said the US superstar contributed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Magical moment' as Hamilton hits 100 wins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Magical moment' as Hamilton hits 100 wins


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Lewis Hamilton described becoming the first driver to win 100 Formula One races as "magical" on Sunday (Monday, Manila time)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The Round By Round experiment
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 September 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines is one of the top 10 boxing nations in the world. Even during the pandemic, there have been more than 20 boxing events all over the country (save for NCR), with no resulting COVID infections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Usyk dethrones Joshua
                              


                              

                                 September 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion in front of the Londoner’s home crowd with a stunning unanimous points decision victory on Saturday, scuppering hopes of a ‘Battle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with