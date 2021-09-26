








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Hotshots fend off pesky E-painters to draw first blood in Philippine Cup quarterfinals
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 26, 2021 | 4:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hotshots fend off pesky E-painters to draw first blood in Philippine Cup quarterfinals
Big man Ian Sangalang paced Magnolia with 19 points and 13 rebounds
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots were able to hold off a pesky Rain or Shine Elastopainters side in Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals, 81-70, at the DHVSU Gym, Bacolor, Pampanga on Sunday.



Led by Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee, the third-seeded Hotshots fended off a tough challenge from the E-painters until the final salvo.



Rookie Leonard Santillan became a key player for Rain or Shine when he helped bring his team back within striking distance in the fourth period after trailing by as much as 13 points.



The Hotshots outscored the Elastopainters, 23-8, in the third quarter to create enough space in the next period to take the win.



Santillan would cut the lead to just two possessions in the middle of the fourth quarter.



But Sangalang and Lee were able to convert on key offensive plays to create breathing room anew.



Sangalang posted a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds.



Lee, for his part, scattered 20 markers, four rebounds, and three assists.



Santillan paced the Elastopainters with 17 points and 12 boards.



The San Miguel Beermen and the Northport Batang Pier play in the second best-of-three quarterfinals series at 4:35 p.m.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

