Utah reporter fails to recognize Clarkson in interview about the Jazz

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a play in Game Five of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena on June 2, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MANILA, Philippines — In the life of a reporter, there come times when you experience bloopers on the job.

For KUTV reporter Hayley Crombleholme, it came on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) in Salt Lake City, Utah when she unexpectedly came across Fil-Am Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

Seeking out opinions of the community on the recent announcement that the Jazz and their home venue Vivint Arena would require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to watch a home game live, Crombleholme approached Clarkson seemingly unaware of who he was.

Clarkson was even asked at one point if he went to any Jazz games last season.

"Yeah, a lot," Clarkson answered.

Still not realizing who he was, Crombleholme even asked Clarkson to spell his first and last name.

Had him spell his name and everything ????‍??. I’m only mildly (okay highly) embarrassed pic.twitter.com/mWFO6eXOjp — Hayley Crombleholme (@HayleyHolme) September 24, 2021

And Clarkson did, to the entertainment of all those who watched clips of the interview afterwards.

Eventually, Crombleholme was able to catch on and realize who she was talking to.

She took to Twitter to talk about the candid moment.

"Had him spell his name and everything. I'm only mildly (okay highly) embarrassed," wrote Crombleholme.

Clarkson's teammate Joe Ingles had a good time teasing him about the situation.

???? just happy i spelled my name right @HayleyHolme https://t.co/QndUL6EPEb — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 24, 2021

"Yeah a lot. I'm dyingggggg," wrote Ingles on twitter.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year was a good sport about the whole incident, though.

"Just happy I spelled my name right," said Clarkson.

He also acknowledged the reporter, who said she would definitely want to interview the guard again.

haha Lets GO JAZZ! Cant wait to get started!!! ???? https://t.co/jExEpQGDUF — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 24, 2021

"Haha let's GO JAZZ! Can't wait to get started!!!," wrote Clarkson.